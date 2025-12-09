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Tue, 09 Dec 2025 Technology

‘Stay dedicated to Ghana’s digital future’ — NYA deputy CEO tells Yango Couriers:

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
‘Stay dedicated to Ghana’s digital future’ — NYA deputy CEO tells Yango Couriers:

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Mr Osman Ayariga, has applauded Yango Ghana for its contribution to youth employment, describing the company as a vital public–private development force rather than just a transport service.

Speaking at the 2025 Yango Partner Conference, Mr Ayariga praised the ride-hailing and delivery platform for creating opportunities that align with Ghana’s broader youth development agenda.

The event drew participation from MP for Ningo-Prampram Samuel Nartey George, Yango Ghana Country Manager Emmanuel Koduah, government officials, riders, drivers, and key players in the mobility and digital economy space.

Driving a New Phase of Youth Economic Empowerment

Mr Ayariga reaffirmed NYA’s mandate under Act 939 and noted that 2025 has been designated a year of “Heightened Youth Engagement and Economic Activation.” He pointed to major initiatives such as the nationwide Youth Conference themed “Igniting Potential; Inspiring Change” and the National Apprenticeship Programme, which aims to train 10,000 young people this year and scale up to 100,000 by 2026.

“These are not symbolic actions,” he stressed. “We are building structural solutions to unemployment through technical, digital, and entrepreneurial training.”

Yango’s System Held Up as a Model for Job Creation

Mr Ayariga highlighted three key factors behind Yango’s impact on youth employment: its use of technology to digitise transport and delivery services, its support for MSMEs within the transport and logistics space, and its ability to create income and skill-building opportunities for the youth. With more than 70% of riders and drivers under 35, he said, Yango has become a platform that teaches discipline, customer service, time management, and entrepreneurship.

“For many young people, Yango is a classroom on wheels,” he noted.

Government Readies New Transport and Digital Economy Policies

The NYA CEO reiterated government’s commitment to modernising the transport sector, including the commercial motorcycle and tricycle industry. He confirmed that work is ongoing on a regulatory framework that will legalise and formalise okada and pragyia operations. The policy will require riders to be at least 21, obtain commercial licences, undergo mandatory training, operate from designated stations, and meet strict safety standards, including the use of certified helmets with identification numbers.

He added that Yango’s delivery services are now essential to Ghana’s growing e-commerce ecosystem, helping restaurants and youth-led businesses expand access to customers.

Building Youth-Owned Businesses
Mr Ayariga emphasised that the government’s long-term vision goes beyond job creation.

“We don’t want young people to remain riders forever,” he said. “We want them to own fleets, build courier companies, and expand logistics businesses. Yango’s top partners show that this is achievable.”

Strengthening Collaboration
To advance this goal, he announced NYA’s readiness to collaborate with Yango on advanced training for riders and drivers, entrepreneurship and financial literacy programmes, and initiatives that improve access to financing for promising young partners.

“Our mission is simple,” he added. “Every hardworking young Ghanaian deserves a pathway to dignity, stability, and long-term economic growth.”

Shared Commitment to Ghana’s Digital Future

Mr Ayariga closed his remarks by urging Yango’s riders, drivers, and partners to remain committed to building Ghana’s digital transformation.

“You are not just transporting people and parcels—you are carrying this nation into its digital future,” he said.

He ended by offering his blessings to Yango and the youth of Ghana, reaffirming the shared vision of a more innovative and economically empowered nation.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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