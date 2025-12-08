Ghanacard-backed credit system key to easing financial burden on citizens — Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has praised oil marketing company StarOil Ghana Ltd for launching its new “Fuel Now, Pay Later” initiative.

The scheme allows drivers and other Ghanaians to purchase fuel on credit using their Ghanacard through an individualized credit scoring system.

In a social media post on Monday, December 8, Dr. Bawumia, who had promised to introduce such a system nationwide if elected in 2024, welcomed the move.

He described it as a vital step toward building a stronger credit economy and easing the financial burden on Ghanaians.

“I congratulate StarOil Ghana Ltd, and its bold and visionary CEO, for launching their Fuel Now, Pay Later scheme today, which makes it possible for Ghanaians, especially drivers, to be able to buy fuel on credit using their Ghanacard through the individualised credit scoring system,” he wrote.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the broader economic potential of credit systems in Ghana, outlining the supporting infrastructure already in place such as the digital address system and the Ghana Card.

“A credit economy is so vital in making life a lot less stressful for many people in advanced economies. Thankfully, in Ghana we have put in place the critical foundational pillars to underpin an efficient credit economy using the Ghanacard as an anchor, and supported by pillars such as the digital address system, our interoperable mobile money payment system, and the individualized credit scoring system,” he added.

He further encouraged other businesses to adopt similar systems to give Ghanaians more financial flexibility in accessing goods and services.