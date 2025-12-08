Increasing lead contamination in consumer products threatens children — UNICEF calls for urgent solution

UNICEF Ghana and its partners have raised alarms over high levels of lead and other heavy metals in consumer products, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated national approach to protect public health, particularly children.

A nationwide study covering all 16 regions tested 1,691 items, including kajikaji (coal eyeliner), turmeric, tom brown, skin lightening creams, and ayilo, revealing widespread contamination.

Speaking at a press briefing on tackling lead poisoning in Accra on Monday, UNICEF Health Specialist Dr. Emmanuel Kyeremateng-Amoah stressed the dangers of lead exposure to children’s health.

“Lead is toxic to children because they absorb four to five times more than adults. It affects brain development, speech, hearing, and learning, and even exposure in the womb can cause miscarriage or stillbirth. This is why a national roadmap is critical to prevent exposure and protect children across the country,” he said.

The briefing also highlighted community-level interventions and industry-focused solutions, such as safer food processing practices.

On her part, Paulina Addy, Director of the Women in Agriculture Development Directorate at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, emphasized the role of government and local industry in reducing lead contamination.

“We have provided stainless steel roasters for garri production to reduce lead exposure, and we are exploring tax incentives to encourage the adoption of safer equipment. Protecting our communities requires collaboration across multiple sectors,” she noted.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines, Roderick Daddey-Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of the Food Division at the Food and Drugs Authority, reminded the public to be cautious with unregistered products.

“Avoid consuming items that have not been registered by the FDA, whether it’s kajikaji, turmeric, or tom brown, as these can contain harmful heavy metals. Testing and regulation are the best ways to safeguard children and families from lead poisoning,” he said.

UNICEF and its partners are calling for immediate action, including stricter product testing, community education, and industry reforms, to prevent further lead contamination in Ghana.

The agency stressed that protecting children and public health requires a multi-stakeholder approach that combines prevention, education, and enforcement.