How Africa Will Become The World’s Next Major Economy With The Right Investments

Africa's vast untapped potential in the fields of technology, natural resources, agriculture, and human capital is driving the continent's rapid transformation. With 18% of the world's population and a median age of 19, the continent's demographic dividend offers a substantial potential for economic growth, that is, if strategic investments are made in infrastructure, education, and skill development.

The continent faces significant challenges in investments across infrastructure, education, and skill development, with multiple sources providing evidence of these deficiencies. Africa has one of the lowest levels of infrastructure development, investment, and preservation globally, which hampers economic growth and deters foreign investment. This infrastructure deficit is particularly evident in transport, telecommunications, water, health, and education systems, all of which are critical for development.

Economic advancement and access to digital services, such as healthcare and education, are nevertheless hampered by unreliable infrastructure, particularly in the area of energy. In the education sector, the number of out-of-school children has increased to over 100 million, despite an increase in school enrollment of 75 million compared to 2015.

The ongoing low level of education is demonstrated by the fact that four out of five 10-year-old children are unable to read and comprehend a simple paragraph. Underfunding of skill development, research, and innovation hinders the continent's ability to transition to a knowledge-based economy and compete in sectors like fintech, health tech, and renewable energy.

Furthermore, inadequate governance, corruption, and limited institutional capability all play a part in the failure of infrastructure and education initiatives. For example, corruption and a lack of transparency have been identified as significant barriers to the provision of school services and the upkeep of infrastructure in Ghana and South Africa. The continent's underdevelopment is sustained by these systemic issues as well as a culture of inadequate planning and upkeep.

Africa's capacity to realize its potential and propel structural transformation away from agriculture and toward manufacturing, services, and technology-driven industries is what makes the continent successful. A major component of this change is digital transformation, with Africa outpacing conventional systems. Over 1.1 billion mobile users and over $1.1 trillion in transactions were made possible by Africa's digital payment networks in 2024, bringing millions of people into the global economy.

By 2030, Sub-Saharan Africa is predicted to have 751 million unique mobile customers, and the continent's data center industry is predicted to increase to over $3 billion thanks to AI, cloud, 5G, and renewable energy. Additionally, the continent is a vital asset for global food security because it contains 874 million hectares, or 65% of the world's uncultivated arable land.

In terms of agricultural land availability, Sudan, South Africa, and Nigeria have the most potential for large-scale, sustainable food production. Additionally, Sub-Saharan Africa has more than 400 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves that can support energy-intensive manufacturing and be used as feedstock for industrial operations. Africa is also a key player in the global energy revolution due to its enormous supplies of rare earths, cobalt, lithium, and graphite, which are essential for digital and green industries.

Another significant driver of change is Africa's abundance of natural resources, yet structural issues still exist. In 2023, just 37% of Africans were online, and the average internet penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa is only 27%, indicating a stark digital gap. Africa still has limited access to electricity; the continent needs more than $200 billion a year to satisfy climate objectives, but clean energy receives less funding than fossil fuels.

Beyond commodities, Africa has unrealized potential. The continent could grow its sustainable tourism and cultural services industries and export internet services, as demonstrated by Nairobi-based IT companies. Research indicates that increased female engagement results in greater resilience and production, making gender integration a crucial driver.

Growth rates of 7.0% or more are anticipated in nations like Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Niger due to improvements in governance, mining, and energy projects. With a population of almost two billion and a GDP of about $12 trillion in terms of purchasing power parity, the concept of "Global Africa" highlights the continent's potential as a global economic powerhouse.

To transform limited subsurface wealth into long-lasting human and physical capital, achieving this vision will require political will, wise policy design, institutional ability, and regional cooperation. Africa can achieve robust, diverse, and inclusive growth that benefits both the continent and the global economy if it makes use of its natural strengths, youth, inventiveness, and resources while tackling structural shortcomings.