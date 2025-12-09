GTA, Police probe alleged kidnapping, extortion of visiting black Americans

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has confirmed that it is working closely with the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority to investigate a viral social media video in which visiting Black American tourists allege they were kidnapped and extorted by individuals claiming to be police officers.

In an official statement, the GTA said both state agencies have already launched full-scale investigations into the matter and assured the public that the issue is being handled with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.

The statement, signed by Bright Asempa Tsadidey, Director of Corporate Affairs, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer noted that it will provide updates upon conclusion of the investigations.

The Authority emphasized that Ghana remains a safe and trusted destination as the country welcomes thousands of visitors for the annual “December in GH” festivities.

It noted that national security systems—supported by law enforcement and tourism sector partners—have been strengthened to ensure the safety, comfort, and peace of mind of all travellers throughout the festive season.

The GTA also urged the public to remain calm and allow the security agencies to conduct their work.

Visitors who require assistance or wish to make enquiries may contact the Authority on 0579579019, 030 700 7100, or via WhatsApp on 0546352240.

“Ghana remains open, secure, and welcoming. Visitors should have full confidence in their safety,” the statement added.