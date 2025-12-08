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‘Ghana remains a safe and trusted destination’ — GTA assures December in GH visitors

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Travel & Tourism ‘Ghana remains a safe and trusted destination’ — GTA assures December in GH visitors
MON, 08 DEC 2025

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has assured international visitors arriving for the December in GH festivities that the country remains safe, secure and welcoming.

The Authority emphasised that Ghana remains a preferred and secure destination for travellers seeking a place to enjoy the festive season.

“As Ghana welcomes thousands of visitors for this year’s December in GH, GTA assures all travellers and the public that the country remains a safe and trusted destination.

“Our security systems, supported by national law enforcement and tourism sector partners, have been reinforced to guarantee the safety, comfort and peace of mind of all visitors throughout the festive season,” a statement issued on Monday, December 8, and signed by Bright Asempa Tsadidey, Director of Corporate Affairs, said.

The reassurance follows a viral video in which a group of Black American tourists claimed they were abducted and extorted by individuals posing as police officers.

Responding to the circulating video, the GTA said it had taken notice of the allegations and is working closely with state security agencies.

The Authority further indicated that the matter is already under a full probe by the relevant institutions.

“We wish to state clearly that the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority have already launched full investigations into the matter.

“These agencies are handling the issue with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, and the public will be updated upon the conclusion of their work,” the statement noted.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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