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Ghana Tourism Authority begins probe into alleged kidnapping and extortion of foreign visitors

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Travel & Tourism Ghana Tourism Authority begins probe into alleged kidnapping and extortion of foreign visitors
MON, 08 DEC 2025 1

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has begun investigations into allegations of extortion and kidnapping of foreign visitors by individuals said to be police officers.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of Black American tourists claiming they were abducted and extorted during their stay in the country.

In a statement responding to the incident, the GTA said the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority had already initiated full investigations into the matter.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has taken note of a video circulating on social media in which some visiting Black Americans allege that they were kidnapped and extorted by individuals purported to be police officers.

“We wish to state clearly that the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority have already launched full investigations into the matter. These agencies are handling the issue with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, and the public will be updated upon the conclusion of their work,” the statement said.

The Authority also assured international visitors arriving for the December in GH festivities that Ghana remains safe, secure and welcoming.

“As Ghana welcomes thousands of visitors for this year’s December in GH, GTA assures all travellers and the public that the country remains a safe and trusted destination. Our security systems, supported by national law enforcement and tourism sector partners, have been reinforced to guarantee the safety, comfort and peace of mind of all visitors throughout the festive season.

“Ghana remains open, secure, and welcoming. Visitors should have full confidence in their safety,” the statement signed by Bright Asempa Tsadidey,
Director of Corporate Affairs at the GTA, stressed.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/9/2025 5:48:04 PM

Whether it's true or not.... Mahama should address crime because it's happening every day throughout the country. He doesn't want to mention it because that will affect Nigerians living illegally here..

Comments1
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