Ghana Shippers' Authority CEO calls for fair pricing from spare parts dealers

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA), Prof Ransford Gyampo, has urged the spare parts dealers to respond to the improving economy with responsible pricing of products.

“When the Cedi finds its feet, our markets must follow. This is the moment to show that business thinks about the people, not only about markups,” he stated this during a courtesy visit from leaders of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in Accra.

The meeting focused on the high cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports, a concern shared by both traders and shipping service providers.

Prof Gyampo pointed out that the Cedi has gained strength in recent weeks and inflation has gone down, yet spare parts prices remain high on the market.

This gap, he said, weakens public confidence, especially at a time when the government is trying hard to ease business pressure. The CEO also revealed that the Ministry of Finance is setting up a committee to review all duty cost components at the ports.

He confirmed that the GSA will actively participate in this committee to advocate for fairer charges for shippers, cargo owners, and service providers. “The GSA will use that seat to push for fairer charges,” he stated.

Prof Gyampo, together with the Deputy CEO (Technical) Madam Asana Owu, the Head of Freight and Logistics Mr Fred Asiedu Dartey, and other senior officers of the GSA, welcomed the Association’s commitment, stressing that a stronger currency should benefit everyone, from traders and transporters to final consumers.

He mentioned that Ghana’s reputation in global trade depends heavily on how fair and predictable its port charges and market prices are.

In response, the Association’s Head of Communications, Mr Takyi Addo, accompanied by the General Secretary, Madam Gifty Fianu, noted that many dealers have already reduced prices by about 60 per cent, though the public may not have fully noticed.

Mr Addo assured attendees that further price cuts are feasible in 2026 if the economy continues to improve, stating, “We are ready to adjust again if the signs stay positive. We want consumers to know that we are not against them.”

Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration and keep engaging on measures that will make it cheaper and easier to do business in Ghana.