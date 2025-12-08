Dzodze-Penyi SHS Headmaster Accused of Sexual Abuse; GES Orders Him to Step Aside

A final-year student at Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School in the Volta Region has accused Headmaster Joshua Vidzro of sexual abuse, alleging that he impregnated her and threatened her life when she refused to terminate the pregnancy.

The student claims the headmaster warned her to take specific actions regarding the pregnancy or face dire consequences. In an audio recording intercepted by Citi News, she is heard informing him of the pregnancy.

Speaking separately on Fafa FM in Dzodze, the student recounted how she accompanied the headmaster and another woman to the hospital with a sick colleague. On their return, the woman left, leaving her alone with the headmaster. She alleged that he bought her food and later took her to an apartment he claimed was his, where the assault occurred.

She described the incident: “He locked the door, threw away the keys, carried me to the bedroom, and forced himself on me. Afterward, he sent me back to school.”

The student said she later tested positive for pregnancy and, upon informing the headmaster, was threatened with death if she refused to terminate it.

Meanwhile, another student, aged 14, has reportedly made similar allegations against Mr. Vidzro.

In response, the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Volta Region has directed the headmaster to step aside immediately. He has been instructed to hand over all official duties, records, and school property to the Municipal Director of Education for Ketu North and to avoid contact with the affected students while investigations proceed.

GES and the Ministry of Education stressed that student safety and welfare remain a top priority, assuring that all allegations of misconduct will be thoroughly investigated. Updates will be provided as the matter progresses.

---CitiNewsRoom