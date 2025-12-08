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Minority Demands Immediate Reversal of Utility Tariff Hikes, Labels Them “Punitive”

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
Business & Finance Minority Demands Immediate Reversal of Utility Tariff Hikes, Labels Them “Punitive”
MON, 08 DEC 2025

The Minority in Parliament has fiercely criticised the government’s recent utility tariff increases, calling for their immediate withdrawal. They described the hikes as punitive, unjustified, and a direct threat to the livelihoods of Ghanaians.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) recently announced a 9.86 percent rise in electricity tariffs and a 15.92 percent increase in water tariffs, effective January 1, 2026, as part of its multi-year review covering 2026 to 2030. The Commission defended the adjustments as necessary to support investment, account for inflation and exchange rate pressures, and maintain competitiveness among utility providers.

But the Minority insists the government should focus on fixing systemic inefficiencies instead of burdening consumers. They argue that recovering the millions lost annually to power losses would reduce the need for tariff hikes.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Monday, December 8, George Kwame Aboagye, Ranking Member on the Energy Committee and MP for Asene Manso Akroso, warned that the cumulative 28.14 percent rise in electricity tariffs within a short period was unacceptable. He cited persistent commercial and technical losses amounting to 32 percent as evidence of inefficiency.

“These tariff hikes are not reforms—they are punishments,” Aboagye declared. “They are symptoms of failed leadership and poor policy choices. The Minority stands with Ghanaian workers, households, and businesses struggling to survive. These hikes must be reversed immediately.”

He cautioned that small and medium-scale enterprises, the backbone of Ghana’s economy, risk collapse under rising operational costs. Aboagye further argued that the increases would erode the recently approved 9 percent wage adjustment for 2026 and push more households into “utility poverty.”

Highlighting Ghana’s current peak demand of 4,080 megawatts and average demand of 3,500 megawatts, he questioned why losses of up to 30 percent—valued at $80 to $90 million—continue unchecked. “When you say review, review can be downward or upward, so why not downward?” he asked.

---CitiNewsRoom

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