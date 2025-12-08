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Interior Ministry Orders Probe into Alleged Attempts on Special Prosecutor’s Life

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
Headlines Interior Ministry Orders Probe into Alleged Attempts on Special Prosecutor’s Life
MON, 08 DEC 2025 1

The Ministry of the Interior has directed an investigation into claims that Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng survived two attempts on his life while performing his duties.

The Ministry announced the decision in a statement issued in Accra on Monday, December 8, 2025, following remarks made by Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on Joy News’s Newsfile programme on Saturday, December 6, Mr. Darko alleged that Mr. Agyebeng had faced assassination attempts and further claimed he himself was handcuffed and beaten by seventeen police officers.

According to the Ministry, initial contacts with Mr. Agyebeng indicated that the incidents referenced occurred before 2025. It added that no official reports of threats to his life exist at any police station or state security agency.

Nonetheless, the Ministry stressed that it is treating the matter with utmost seriousness, citing the potential impact such threats could have on anti-corruption efforts. “Such dangers, if confirmed, could weaken the work of accountability institutions,” the statement noted.

The Interior Minister has therefore ordered a full investigation into both the alleged attempts on Mr. Agyebeng’s life and Mr. Darko’s claims of police assault. The Ministry emphasized that crime does not expire and pledged to examine the allegations thoroughly.

It assured the public that the outcome of the probe will be communicated and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property so citizens can go about their lawful activities without fear.

-- Graphic Online

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/8/2025 5:25:27 PM

That guy is a coward and doesn't know how to step down. He should be fired and that's his wishes so he can continue to blame the government. He's creating an impressing that people hate him because he doesn't want Ken Ofori Attah to be brought to Ghana to stand trial. Remember Martin Amidu is doing the same thing ,he quit the position and now he's a self made critic on the very position he left.

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