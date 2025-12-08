Chairman Wontumi Ordered to Report to High Court Registrar Amid Mining Trial

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and owner of Akonta Mining Company Limited, Bernard Antwi Boasiako — popularly known as Chairman Wontumi — has been directed to report to the High Court Registrar as part of his bail conditions in an ongoing mining trial.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, presiding over the case, varied the bail terms after noting that the case investigator had failed to comply with court orders requiring him to maintain records of Wontumi’s jurisdictional status. The Registrar will now assume those responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the defence team filed a motion seeking further disclosures from the prosecution, arguing that key documents necessary for their case had not been provided. Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai opposed the motion, stressing that the defence had not shown how the materials were exculpatory and that the prosecution did not possess them.

After reviewing the application, the court dismissed the motion, ruling that there was no justification for the requested documents and confirming that the prosecution could not procure them.

Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining Company face charges of assigning mineral rights without approval and facilitating unlicensed mining operations at Samreboi in the Western Region. Also charged is company director Kwame Antwi, who is currently on the run.

Wontumi has pleaded not guilty and remains on bail set at GH¢15 million.