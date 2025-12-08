A Somali Farmer’s Renewal Becomes a Community’s Turning Point

Jowhar, Somalia – Ten years ago, Hassan watched the land around him change, and with it, the future he had imagined. What had once been fertile ground was now weakened by repeated floods and increasing salinity, leaving farmers struggling to keep their farms alive.

For Hassan, the decline felt personal. He remembers walking through fields that once fed his family, noticing how the ground no longer held the same life or promise. Each season seemed to bring new challenges, and each year felt more uncertain than the last. When the soil could no longer support their crops, the farm that had sustained his family for generations began to slip beyond repair.

With the land failing and opportunities dwindling, Hassan made the difficult decision to leave. He said goodbye to his home and travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, hoping he could find work and send enough money back to support his family. The journey was long and demanding, but he endured, driven by the hope that he could one day return and rebuild what had been lost.

He spent seven years working abroad, always carrying the thought of home with him. Even during his busiest days, he often imagined the farm as it had once been, full of movement, colour, and the steady rhythm of planting and harvest. That memory stayed with him, and in 2024, he returned to Jowhar, ready to invest all his savings in saving the farm.

“Your homeland is your homeland. Everywhere else is just a place you pass through,” he says.

Through controlled flooding and community-led work, the project reversed years of salt accumulation that had crippled farming in Jowhar. Photo: IOM/Abdirahman Abdiwali Mohamud

Hassan poured his savings into new seeds and methods he hoped would restore the soil. He followed practices that had become common in the region, including using heavy fertilizer in an attempt to revive weakened ground. But the land was too damaged, and each attempt only worsened its condition. The salinity continued to rise, preventing anything from growing.

“I did everything I could,” he explains. “Even a single branch refused to sprout.”

Across Jowhar, farmers were facing the same grim reality. Their land weakened under climate shocks, and many watched their fields fail as food grew scarce and income became uncertain. Anxiety spread through communities, and in desperation, some farmers began breaking the nearby riverbanks in an attempt to wash the toxic salt from their fields.

This maladaptive strategy only created new problems, triggering destructive floods on downstream farms and igniting bitter conflicts between neighbours. As the land became completely unusable, a wave of displacement began as families searched for other livelihoods or encroached on pastoralist territories, which in turn fuelled a new dimension of conflict.

Having lost his savings, Hassan considered leaving again. “What’s left for me here,” he says, “if I can’t even feed my children?”

An aerial view of Gumbe Salinity Farm in Jowhar shows the restored fields beginning to recover after months of dedicated community work. Photo: IOM/Abdirahman Abdiwali Mohamud

As despair set in, a new possibility emerged. In June 2025, IOM and its partner Shaqadoon visited Gumbe village to understand the community’s concerns. A team surveyed the soil, spoke with affected farmers, and looked for ways to address the source of the land’s decline.

Soil tests confirmed that salinity levels were extremely high. To address this, IOM and Shaqadoon mobilized 150 community members and carried out controlled soil leaching using river water, followed by regenerative agricultural practices. This approach had never been used in the area before.

The method required patience and teamwork. Embankments were built around the fields, allowing the land to be flooded for seventy-two hours so the salt could dissolve. The water, now carrying the excess salt, was then pumped back into the river carefully to avoid harming neighbouring farms.

At first, Hassan was unsure. “I didn’t believe this could heal my land,” he admits. “I had already given up on it.” Yet he agreed to participate, encouraged by neighbours and driven by the hope that this might be his last chance to save the farm.

When the water receded, something had changed. The soil felt different, softer and more receptive. New seeds were planted, and days later, small green shoots began to rise across the field that had once been dry and lifeless.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hassan says, looking across his land. “My farm, which looked like a desert, is now green again.”

The once-barren fields of Gumbe show patches of returning green as farmers prepare for the next planting season. Photo: IOM/Abdirahman Abdiwali Mohamud

This story reflects IOM’s Strategic Objective 2 of driving solutions to displacement, as underscored in the Global Appeal 2026. With climate pressures intensifying and displacement risks rising across many regions, the Appeal calls for significant investment in data-driven, community-led and climate-resilient solutions. Stories like this illustrate how these priorities translate into real change for families and communities.

This story was written by Teodora Traljic, Programme Officer, and Abdirahman Abdiwali Mohamud, Public Information Programme Assistant with IOM Somalia.