ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EU Council president rejects political influence in US security plan

By RFI
Europe Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
MON, 08 DEC 2025
© Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

The President of the European Council has pushed back on any attempt by the United States to meddle in Europe's politics, after the US published a new security strategy criticising the continent's policies on immigration and urging alignement with the far right.

Costa said that while it is normal that the US does not share the same vision on many issues, threats to interference in internal political life is unacceptable.

"The United States remains an important ally, the United States remains an important economic partner, but Europe must be sovereign.," he told a conference in Brussels on Monday.

"What we cannot accept is the threat to interfere in European politics."

US National security strategy
He was reacting to the new US National security strategy released last week that presents Europe as lacking in "self-confidence" and facing "civilizational erasure" due to immigration.

It said the administration of US President Donald Trump would be "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations” and sees growing influence of “patriotic European parties” as cause for “great optimism”.

"The United States cannot replace European citizens in choosing which parties are good and which are bad," said Costa, who as council president chairs summits of the bloc's 27 national leaders.

He said that there were long-standing differences with the Trump administration, but the new strategy "goes beyond that".

France's Macron to meet Ukraine, UK and German leaders to discuss US peace plan

Freedom of speech 
Costa stressed the vision of freedom of speech is different in the EU and in the US.

"The United States cannot replace Europe in what's its vision is of freedom of expression,” he said.

"There would be no freedom of speech if citizens' freedom of information is sacrificed to defend the techno oligarchs in the United States."

Costa said it was a worrying sign that Russia had welcomed Washington's new outlook as "largely consistent" with its own vision.

He said that the approach to the war in Ukraine laid out in the strategy did not support seeking the "just and durable" peace as Europe has long advocated.

"This strategy continues to talk about Europe as an ally. That's fine, but if we are allies, we must act as allies," he said.

(with newswires)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Smoke rises over the Lebanese city of Nabatieh after Israeli strikes carried out despite the announcement of a renewed ceasefire - Abbas FAKIH / AFP Israel strikes south Lebanon despite truce announced with Hezbollah

3 hours ago

Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama (L), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley (C) and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (R) arrive at Osu Castle in Accra for a ceremony commemorating the abolition of slavery, 19 June 2026. - AP Photo/Reuben Ekow Quansah 'United front' on slavery reparations after historic summit in Ghana

5 hours ago

US President Donald Trump gestures as he tours the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 19, 2026. - Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters Trump unveils new Air Force One converted from luxury jet gifted by Qatar

6 hours ago

Ancient ruins in Veracruz had signs of Mayan culture but also never before seen pre-Hispanic characteristics. - Marco Antonio Martinez, AFP Mexican archaeologists unearth 'unprecedented' ancient ruins with Mayan features

6 hours ago

The Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline will connect Algeria and Nigeria, two gas-producing powerhouses that together account for more than half of Africas natural gas production and reserves. - AFP, STR Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline: an African dream that could reshape world energy mar...

6 hours ago

Residents of southern Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes at the entrance to Saida with their belongings on June 19, 2026 - Mahmoud Zayyat, AFP Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon as attacks strain US-Iran interi...

6 hours ago

Health workers prepare the coffin of a university student who died of Ebola at the Citadelle Clinic in Bunia on June 12, 2026. - Moses Sawasawa, AP DR Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak is 'evolving fast', WHO warns

21 hours ago

Ireland deports 42 South Africans Ireland deports 42 South Africans

21 hours ago

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnies Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service

22 hours ago

Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP

Just in....
body-container-line