Our defeat in 2024 was necessary—Former NPP MP

Former Member of Parliament for Akropong North, Nana Ama Dokuah Asiamah Adjei, says the New Patriotic Party’s defeat in the 2024 general election, though difficult, was ultimately necessary for the party’s renewal and growth.

Reflecting on the loss a year after the polls, she said the outcome forced the party to pause, reassess its direction, and appreciate the effort required to sustain its political aspirations. According to her, some setbacks serve as defining moments that strengthen resolve and deepen understanding.

She urged the party to hold firmly to the lessons gathered while in opposition, noting that these experiences should guide the NPP toward a stronger comeback in the future.

Nana Ama Dokuah expressed optimism that when the party is given another chance by Ghanaians, it will be fully prepared not only to compete but to excel. She encouraged members to remain committed and united, anchored by a renewed sense of purpose.

In a message shared on social media, she recalled the hope with which the NPP approached the 2024 election and the disappointment that followed the defeat. She said the period since then has offered valuable space for reflection, reinforcing her belief that the loss was a necessary step in the party’s development.

She thanked party supporters for staying the course and urged them to continue supporting one another as they work toward rebuilding the party.

Her post below:

Exactly one year ago, we approached the polls with optimism, hopeful for a brighter future with victory. Yet, we faced an overwhelming defeat, one that weighed heavily on our spirits.

In the time since, I have taken a step back to reflect on that experience. It has become clear to me that some defeats are necessary. They serve as pivotal moments, prompting us to pause and truly appreciate the commitments and efforts that fuel our aspirations. These setbacks are reminders that perseverance is not just a duty but a profound journey of learning and growth.

As we look forward, let us hold onto the lessons we’ve gathered from our past experiences. May we remain steadfast and committed, trusting that when God grants us another opportunity, we will be ready—not just to participate, but to thrive. Together, let our renewed sense of purpose guide us toward the future we envision.

Thank you for being a part of this journey. Let’s continue to support one another and devote ourselves to the causes we hold dear.

We fight on !!!