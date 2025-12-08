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NDC questions timing of Kufuor’s criticism of NPP, Akufo-Addo's bad governance

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
NDC NDC questions timing of Kufuor’s criticism of NPP, Akufo-Addos bad governance
MON, 08 DEC 2025

The National Democratic Congress has responded to recent comments by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, describing his remarks as a rare yet significant acknowledgment of the shortcomings that marked governance under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a statement issued by Deputy National Communication Officer Godwin Ako Gunn, the party said Kufuor’s reflections validate its long-standing criticisms that the Akufo-Addo administration operated with arrogance, poor judgment, and reckless handling of national affairs.

According to the statement, the former President conceded that the NPP’s rise to power in 2016 was anchored on the strength of his legacy, only for the administration that followed to abandon prudent policies and introduce measures that deepened the struggles of Ghanaians.

The NDC also pointed to Kufuor’s claim of being excluded from discussions on major national issues, including the National Cathedral project, the Domestic Debt Exchange programme, and controversies such as the PDS scandal.

“These acknowledgments reinforce what the NDC consistently stressed throughout the NPP’s governance, that decision making was driven by unilateralism and an unwillingness to listen to collective advice,” the statement said.

However, the party raised concerns about the timing of Kufuor’s intervention, arguing that speaking earlier could have offered moral guidance at a time Ghanaians were experiencing the effects of what it described as mismanagement.

“While his comments are welcome, they come only after the NPP has suffered electoral defeat and internal fractures. This naturally raises questions about why he remained silent when his voice was most needed,” the statement added.

The NDC reaffirmed its belief that leadership must prioritise accountability, broad consultation, and the welfare of citizens rather than partisan pride and projects that do not reflect national priorities.

It said Kufuor’s remarks further confirm its position that the NPP failed the country and that Ghana now requires leadership grounded in honesty and responsibility.

The statement concluded by assuring Ghanaians that the NDC stands ready to provide governance that is devoted to the collective good.

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