Visionary Agriculture Meets Cooperative Accountability: Harnessing Mahama’s Initiatives for True Community Empowerment

Agriculture remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy, employing millions and sustaining households across rural and urban communities. President John Dramani Mahama’s agricultural initiatives—particularly the promotion of solar-powered borehole irrigation systems and vegetable farming support through cooperatives—represent a bold step toward food security, climate resilience, and rural empowerment. These initiatives are visionary because they democratize access to water, reduce dependence on erratic rainfall, and encourage collective farming practices that can uplift entire communities.

Yet, as history and lived experience remind us, the promise of cooperatives can be undermined by leadership abuse and favoritism. The example of transport unions, where leaders prioritize their own vehicles to jump queues while ordinary members wait weeks for a trip, is a cautionary tale. Without safeguards, agricultural cooperatives risk replicating these inequities, turning a noble vision into frustration for smallholder farmers.

The Promise of Mahama’s Agricultural Vision

Solar Borehole Irrigation : Reliable water access for year-round farming, reducing vulnerability to climate change.

: Reliable water access for year-round farming, reducing vulnerability to climate change. Vegetable Farming Support: Boosting nutrition, income diversification, and export potential.

Boosting nutrition, income diversification, and export potential. Cooperative Structures : Pooling resources, sharing knowledge, and negotiating better prices for inputs and outputs.

: Pooling resources, sharing knowledge, and negotiating better prices for inputs and outputs. Youth Engagement: Creating opportunities for young people to see farming as a dignified, profitable venture.

This vision aligns with Ghana’s broader goals of food sovereignty, rural development, and sustainable livelihoods.

The Risks of Cooperative Leadership Abuse

Favoritism : Leaders may allocate irrigation slots or inputs to themselves and allies first.

: Leaders may allocate irrigation slots or inputs to themselves and allies first. Queue Jumping : Just as in transport unions, ordinary members may be sidelined.

: Just as in transport unions, ordinary members may be sidelined. Weak Accountability : Lack of transparent systems allows power capture.

: Lack of transparent systems allows power capture. Erosion of Trust: Farmers lose faith in cooperatives, undermining collective action.

Such risks can derail the very purpose of cooperatives, turning empowerment into exclusion.

Recommendations and Safeguards

To ensure Mahama’s vision delivers equitably, civic education and institutional safeguards are essential:

1. Transparent Bylaws: Clear written rules on irrigation schedules, resource allocation, and penalties for abuse.

2. Rotation Systems: Fair scheduling that guarantees equal access for all members.

3. Digital Monitoring: SMS-based or mobile apps to track irrigation usage and expose favoritism.

4. Independent Oversight: Community elders, district assemblies, or external auditors to review cooperative decisions.

5. Member Empowerment: Regular meetings where members vote on policies and can challenge leadership.

6. Capacity Building: Training farmers not only in agriculture but also in cooperative governance and accountability.

7. Public Reporting: Annual cooperative reports shared openly to build trust and transparency.

Call to Action

For Mahama’s agricultural vision to succeed, citizens must demand accountability in cooperative leadership. Farmers, youth, and civic groups should:

Join cooperatives with eyes open, insisting on fair bylaws.

Speak out against favoritism and queue-jumping.

Use technology to monitor and report abuses.

Advocate for government and NGOs to tie support to transparency benchmarks.

Agriculture is too important to be left at the mercy of favoritism. True empowerment requires vision plus vigilance. Ghana must embrace Mahama’s bold initiatives while ensuring that cooperative structures embody fairness, discipline, and accountability. Only then can solar-powered irrigation and vegetable farming become not just visionary projects, but transformative realities for every farmer.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]