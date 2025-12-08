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Residents benefit from free health screening at 2025 MTN Suncity Fest

By Richard Kofi Boahen
Health Residents benefit from free health screening at 2025 MTN Suncity Fest
MON, 08 DEC 2025

About 500 residents in Sunyani have benefited from a comprehensive free health screening exercise organized as part of the 2025 MTN Suncity Fest, an initiative aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and early detection of diseases.

The exercise provided essential medical checks to community members who may have limited access to regular healthcare services.

A team of 30 qualified health professionals from the Sunyani Municipal Hospital and Philano Lifeline Community Outreach conducted screenings for a wide range of conditions, including blood pressure, blood sugar levels, Hepatitis B, BMI assessments, breast examinations, and eye, ear, and throat screenings, as well as general medical examinations.

Participants also received health education and personalized medical advice to encourage healthier lifestyles and timely medical consultations.

The Regional Manager of MTN for Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo, Kofi Owusu, emphasized that the initiative is part of MTN’s commitment to improving community health awareness and reducing undiagnosed health conditions.

He noted that outreach forms a key component of MTN’s efforts to give back to society and support its cherished customers.

Beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, highlighting the importance of such initiatives, especially for low-income earners who struggle to afford basic medical care.

CEO of Suncity Radio, Mr. Ransford Antwi, urged the public to prioritize regular health screenings and make preventive care a part of their daily lives and commended MTN for its continued partnership in promoting community wellbeing.

The Sunyanimanhene, Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Kokor II, made a surprise appearance at the event and praised MTN and Suncity Radio for the impactful initiative.

He encouraged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, who form the backbone of the nation’s workforce, to take their health seriously through routine check-ups.

The 2025 MTN Suncity Fest concluded on Saturday night with a vibrant musical concert at the Sunyani Children’s Park.

Artistes such as Amerado, Kokoo, Abbi Ayizam, Alka Youngest, Blackboi, Kwaku Hydro, and PHM thrilled patrons with electrifying performances, bringing the festival to an exciting close.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

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