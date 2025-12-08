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Vice President engages Armed Forces Council on strengthening military governance

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
Social News Vice President engages Armed Forces Council on strengthening military governance
MON, 08 DEC 2025

Vice President and Chairperson of the Armed Forces Council, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has convened a high-level meeting with members of the Council at The Square in Accra.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the Ghana Armed Forces, improve welfare systems, and reinforce the broader governance structure that guides military operations.

Although the full details of the closed-door discussions were not disclosed, sources indicated that matters linked to national security, defence management, and institutional reforms featured prominently.

Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi, who announced the meeting, stressed its relevance to the government’s commitment to strengthening the Armed Forces through sustained support and strategic policy oversight.

The Armed Forces Council, led by the Vice President, plays an advisory role to the President on defence policy, oversees the organisation of the Armed Forces, and ensures that the military remains properly resourced and equipped to protect the nation.

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