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DVLA CEO praises North Dayi MP’s persistence, urges constituents to retain her for more development

By DC Kwame Kwakye
General News DVLA CEO praises North Dayi MP’s persistence, urges constituents to retain her for more development
MON, 08 DEC 2025

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh Quashie, has praised the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority for commissioning a modern DVLA facility in the constituency, describing it as a major relief for residents.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Saturday, 6th December 2025, the MP said the new office fulfils her long held goal of easing the burden on constituents who previously travelled long distances to register vehicles and acquire licenses.

She noted that years ago she had to bus people to Hohoe and Ho to ensure they obtained the required documentation for safe driving.

The MP explained that the difficulties involved in transporting constituents pushed her to mobilise resources, driven by discipline and commitment to serving the community. She thanked the DVLA Chief Executive for supporting the project from the start.

She highlighted the employment benefits that the new branch will bring, stating that as a relatively young constituency, North Dayi will gain both direct and indirect job opportunities from the facility.

Madam Joycelyn revealed that the new DVLA structure is a multipurpose building with plans underway to convert parts of it into a university. She said she has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with several institutions to establish a higher learning centre in the constituency, with hopes of launching the North Dayi IPMC branch next year. She added that she envisions accommodating banks, insurance companies and a modern eye clinic within the same building.

According to the MP, the DVLA will provide premium and subsidised services for constituents, and she pledged to personally cover any licensing fees for traditional leaders who seek services at the facility.

She also appealed to future staff to maintain high standards and take good care of the building and its operations.

DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey commended the MP for her dedication to the development of North Dayi. He stated that although he receives numerous applications, the persistence and commitment shown by Madam Joycelyn compelled him to prioritise her request. He encouraged constituents to retain her as their representative to sustain the development agenda she has begun.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

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