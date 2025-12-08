UW/R: Police arrest nine after mob attacks officers, steals weapons in Saawie

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of nine suspects and the recovery of four service weapons following a violent mob attack on police officers in the Saawie community in the Jirapa Municipality.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 5, 2025, when about 30 youths assaulted officers who had gone to the area to conduct enquiries. The attackers overpowered the officers, seized four service weapons and left several of them injured.

In response, Upper West Regional Police Commander DCOP Francis Yiribaare led a reinforcement team to the community, rescued the injured officers and arranged for their immediate evacuation to nearby health facilities.

Police have since retrieved all four weapons, though two magazines are still missing. The nine arrested suspects are expected to be put before court.

According to the police, two officers who sustained injuries have been treated and discharged, while another officer with a fractured arm has been referred to the Wa Regional Hospital for further treatment.

The Regional Command condemned the attack as a brazen and unacceptable assault on law and order. The police assured the public that robust measures are being taken to protect officers and maintain peace in the area. They also appealed to residents of Saawie and neighbouring communities to support ongoing investigations and help track down remaining suspects and missing items.