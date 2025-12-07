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Sun, 07 Dec 2025 Agriculture

Hajj Board Chairman Named North East Region’s Best Farmer

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Hajj Board Chairman Named North East Region’s Best Farmer

The Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, has been adjudged the Best Farmer for the North East Region, earning recognition for his outstanding contribution to agriculture and rural development.

Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, who has over the years combined politics with dedicated agricultural practice, received the honour during this year’s Regional Farmers’ Day celebration.

His extensive work in crop production, livestock rearing, and community development earned him high commendation from the awards committee.

Many praised him for setting a strong example of how politicians and public office holders can invest in agriculture to support food security, job creation, and local economic growth.

His farms, located in the North East Region, are known for modern farming practices, high productivity, and support for young farmers.

The North East Regional Best Farmer Award forms part of the annual National Farmers’ Day celebrations, which honour individuals and institutions that contribute significantly to Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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