State Experimental Basic School Holds Pre-Farmers’ Day Food Bazaar to Celebrate Ghanaian Agriculture

The State Experimental Basic One School at Daakwadwom in the Ashanti Region has organized a vibrant Pre-Farmers’ Day Food Bazaar in honour of Ghanaian farmers, under the theme: “Eat Ghana, Grow Ghana, Secure Ghana.” The initiative aims to celebrate the critical role farmers play in sustaining the nation’s economy while promoting local cuisine and cultural appreciation among students.

The colourful event brought together pupils from the basic level and Junior High School, who showcased impressive culinary skills by preparing a variety of popular Ghanaian dishes. Meals on display included gari and beans (popularly known as gobɛ), waakye, fufu, ampesi, plain rice, jollof, and several other traditional delicacies.

Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Joana Anokyewaa, expressed confidence that the initiative would empower students with practical life skills while deepening their understanding of Ghana’s agricultural importance. She noted that the project also serves as an opportunity for students to appreciate how farming contributes significantly to national development and cultural heritage.

“Over the years, many parents have had limited time to cook for their children due to demanding work schedules. This often exposes young ones to unhealthy fast foods,” she said. “With this exercise, we hope to change the narrative. The students have now been taught how to prepare the local Ghanaian dishes our forefathers handed down to us.”

The School Improvement and Support Officer (SISO) for the Kumasi Metro Danyame Circuit, Madam Ruth Agyeman-Badu, commended the school authorities for the initiative. She described the event as an excellent hands-on learning experience that equips students with skills relevant to their personal development. She encouraged other schools to emulate the example to help preserve Ghanaian culture within the educational system.

Some student participants who spoke to Kumasi-based Ultimate FM expressed excitement and gratitude to the school management for organizing the event. They said the training had improved their understanding of how local dishes are prepared and strengthened their confidence in the kitchen.

“Now our parents can finally enjoy meals prepared by us. Mummy can rest because we have the magic in our hands!” one student shared enthusiastically.

Story by: Emmanuel Anyam