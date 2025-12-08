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Mon, 08 Dec 2025 Headlines

Maame Tiwaa passes on

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
Maame Tiwaa passes on

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Maame Tiwaa, celebrated for her soul-stirring vocals with Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band, has passed away at the age of 62.

She died in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Born Mary Tiwaa, the legendary singer was a celebrated figure in Ghana's gospel music scene.

Her powerful voice and profound spiritual expression, spanning over three decades, have earned her a special place in the hearts of worshippers across the country.

Maame Tiwaa contributed to some of Asomafo's most memorable hits, including “Wo Haw Ne Sen”, “Awurade Ka Me Ho”, “Yen Fa Oye Nkoaa,” and “Mensuro,” which became nationwide hits.

Beyond her group performances, she captivated audiences with solo ministrations that were often described as soul-lifting and anointed.

Earlier this year, Maame Tiwaa delivered a moving performance at the 2025 TGMA tribute to gospel legend Yaw Sarpong, a moment that will be remembered as one of her finest.

Her golden voice and unwavering faith made her an unforgettable partner to Yaw Sarpong, and together, they created a legacy that will echo through the annals of Ghanaian music history.

GNA

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Comments

Ebiemo | 12/8/2025 9:05:57 AM

We'll miss you, but your music & voice will live on forever Fare thee well Maame Tiwaa!!!

Comments1
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