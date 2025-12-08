Tano South declared galamsey-free in Ahafo

The Tano South Municipality has been declared galamsey-free by Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area.

He praised the chiefs and people of the area for their resolve to protect their lands from illegal mining activities, underscoring the community’s commitment to environmental conservation.

Speaking at the 41st Farmers Day celebration, at Kofintamkrom in the Ahafo Municipality which highlighted the importance of agriculture in Ghana’s economy and the need for collective efforts to promote sustainable farming practices, protect the environment, and support young farmers.

The Tano South Municipality’s galamsey-free status serves as a model for other communities to emulate, demonstrating the power of community-led initiatives in preserving the environment and promoting sustainable development.

Mr. Frimpong highlighted the devastating impact of galamsey on the environment, food security, and rainfall patterns, noting that several of the country’s arable lands, forest reserves, and river bodies have been damaged.

He commended the people of Tano South for their bold decision to reject galamsey, stating, “I am happy to note that there’s no galamsey going on in any part of this municipality, and I commend Nananom and the citizenry for this bold resolve to protect our environment for posterity.”

Mr. Frimpong urged the youth to take advantage of the Poultry and Meat Processing Factory being established in the Municipality under the government’s Nkokonketekete project. He encouraged them to engage in serious farming to improve their livelihoods, emphasizing the potential of agriculture to transform their lives.

The event recognized Michael Kwabena Kusi, a 43-year-old agrobusinessman and farmer, as the 2025 Tano South Municipal Best Farmer.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kusi appealed to the government to make farming more attractive to the youth, describing it as “more lucrative and prestigious now than ever before.” He noted that farming is no longer seen as an inferior trade, but rather a profitable business for various categories of people.

Kusi emphasized that many young people are eager to venture into farming but lack the necessary support and motivation.

He therefore urged the government to provide startup capital to help them establish themselves in this lucrative trade, which could help curb the country’s unemployment challenge.

“It’s prudent for the government to help them with startup capital to enable them to ply this lucrative trade, as a way of curbing the country’s unemployment menace,” he stated.

GNA