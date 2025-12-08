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Mon, 08 Dec 2025 Tragedy

Kpando-Aziave tragic road crash claims three lives 

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
Kpando-Aziave tragic road crash claims three lives

A head-on collision between a Howo Tipper Truck with registration number GN-4585-25 and a Daewoo Matiz with registration number GW-5674-19 at Kpando–Aziave, has led to the death of three people.

Six others involved in the accident were injured, while one person survived.

A statement from the Volta Regional Public Relations Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), said it the Tipper Truck driver was injured, while his mate escaped unhurt.

The Office also noted that in the Daewoo Matiz, five sustained injuries and three were trapped including the driver and two others who later died.

The GNFS said eyewitnesses reported that the Matiz veered into the truck's lane, being the cause of the accident.

The Office said the GNFS team with police support, cleared the scene and restored traffic flow.

GNA

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