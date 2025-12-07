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IBB’s Warning: Northern Nigeria’s Leadership Crisis

Feature Article Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida
SUN, 07 DEC 2025
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

In a recent public intervention at the memorial event for the late Hassan Usman Katsina, IBB issued a stark warning about the state of leadership in northern Nigeria. He urged current leaders to revive the region’s tradition of humility, unity, and selfless service suggesting that what exists now falls short of those ideals.

IBB lamented that northern Nigeria’s leadership has drifted from values once exemplified by past leaders like Katsina. He implied that the region is “running out of time” to reclaim direction and to address deep-seated socio-economic and security crises calling for a reawakening of purpose if stability and development are to return.

What IBB Thinks Went Wrong
Loss of Vision and Unity
IBB emphasized that the region’s earlier progress was built on unity, shared vision, and moral leadership traits he feels are lacking now. In his words, northern leaders need to draw inspiration from leaders who prioritized national unity and grassroots upliftment over narrow political gains.

Silence, Weak Advocacy, and Absence of Strong Voices
In a 2025 statement, IBB warned that northern Nigeria “needs strong voices that would genuinely push for its development and protect its interests.”
He suggested that without credible leadership advocating for the region’s welfare especially in times of insecurity and socio-economic hardship northern Nigeria risks marginalization and further decline.

Missed Opportunities for Reform and Renewal
IBB argued that the North has passed through repeated cycles of under-performance partly because previous leadership failed to leverage institutional reforms or inclusive governance for long-term benefit. He urged a shift away from short-term patronage politics toward long-term planning and unity-based leadership.

IBB’s Prescription: What Should Be Done
From his public calls and statements, IBB outlines a kind of roadmap to restore the North’s promise:

Revive Moral and Collective Leadership Embrace values like humility, integrity, selflessness, and prioritizing community welfare over narrow political ambition.

Encourage Strong, Credible Advocacy for Northern Interests Support voices and movements that defend the region’s socioeconomic interests especially groups working for cohesion, development, and representation.

Emulate Positive Legacies Look to past leaders like Hassan Usman-Katsina, whose commitment to unity, education reform (including the reform of Almajiri system), and grassroots upliftment, IBB holds up as a model for current times.

Foster Regional Self-Reliance and Unity Rather than rely purely on federal patronage or politics of division, encourage the North to build internally: stronger local governance, economic empowerment (e.g. agriculture, education), social cohesion.

Why This Matters for Nigeria’s Unity and Future
IBB’s critique isn’t simply regional it carries national implications:

Security and Stability: Northern Nigeria is central to national security. Leadership failure there can exacerbate violence, displacement, and instability for the whole country.

Economic Potential: A revitalized North could contribute significantly to national development. IBB suggests that harnessing the region’s human and natural resources under credible leadership can spur growth.

National Cohesion: The country’s diversity means any region’s dysfunction hurts collective national identity. If the North falters under poor leadership, Nigeria’s unity and future are at risk.

Ambiguities: What IBB Did Not Say or Which Claims Are Not Confirmed Publicly
So far, I found no credible record of a direct quote from IBB saying “the North is run out of leadership and himself running out of time” phrasing in those exact words. Rather, he has issued warnings and calls for renewal, using more diplomatic and symbolic language.

It seems the notion that he is “running out of time” may be an interpretation possibly by media or observers summarizing the urgency in his message.

Therefore, while his tone is urgent and his critique pointed, it’s a stretch to claim he explicitly used that wording.

Conclusion
IBB’s recent interventions spotlight a serious concern: that northern Nigeria is at a crossroads, grappling with leadership deficits, socio-economic stagnation, and security threats. By evoking the legacy of leaders like Hassan Usman-Katsina, and calling for unity, integrity, and credible advocacy, he urges renewal.

Whether current northern leaders heed his call remains uncertain; but the very fact that a former head of state appeals for such a “reawakening” underscores the gravity of the region’s challenges. What is clear is that without committed, visionary leadership, the North and by extension Nigeria risks prolonging cycles of underdevelopment and instability.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1361 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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