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Sun, 07 Dec 2025 General News

Waste management issues must be addressed with all urgency – Dr Agyepong

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Waste management issues must be addressed with all urgency – Dr Agyepong

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has stressed the importance of effective waste management, adding “it must be addressed with all urgency.”

He said the country's rapid urbanisation and population growth have led to an unprecedented increase in waste generation, posing significant environmental, health, and economic challenges.

Dr Agyepong, described as a serial entrepreneur with a penchant for identifying business opportunities across various industries, in an interview with Modern Ghana News noted that amidst these challenges lies a tremendous opportunity for Ghana to revolutionise its waste management sector, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

He said the key to success lies in adopting a context-specific approach, taking into account the country's unique social, political, economic, legal, and technical aspects.

Analysing the current state of waste management in the country, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies noted that Ghana's waste management system is facing significant challenges, with inadequate infrastructure, poor waste collection services, and limited public awareness.

He said the country generates approximately 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, with only a fraction being properly disposed of. “This has led to environmental pollution, health risks, and economic losses.”

To address these challenges, Dr Agyepong proposes that Ghana must adopt a holistic approach to waste management, incorporating the best available technologies and practices.

He called for urgent efforts to upscale comprehensive waste-to-energy transformation, redirecting national attention towards recycling and composting, building more sanitary landfill sites, and intensifying public education and holistic advocacy.

“Harnessing the energy potential of waste to generate electricity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions must be pursued with all urgency, while implementing efficient recycling and composting systems to minimise waste disposal and promote resource recovery.

"We must construct modern, environmentally friendly landfills to ensure safe waste disposal, and launch a national strategy to educate citizens on proper waste management practices and promote behavioural change," Dr Agyepong emphasised.

To achieve a waste-free Ghana, Dr Agyepong recommended that the government, private sector, religious and traditional leaders, the media, and civil society must work together to develop and implement effective waste management policies, invest in infrastructure, promote public-private partnerships, and empower communities.

Dr Ageypong stressed the need for the establishment of a robust regulatory framework to support sustainable waste management practices and develop modern waste management infrastructure, including waste-to-energy facilities, recycling plants, and sanitary landfills.

He also suggested the encouragement of private sector investment in waste management and the promotion of public-private partnerships, engaging and empowering local communities to take ownership of waste management initiatives.

The Jospong Group Executive Chairman noted that the transformation of Ghana's waste management sector is a collective responsibility.

"We encourage all stakeholders state and non-state actors to work together to promote change, create opportunities, and build public support for sustainable waste management techniques. We can work together to make Ghana a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous place for everyone," Dr Agyepong remarked.

In 2006, Dr Agyepong revolutionised waste management in Ghana with the birth of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the adoption and utilisation of simple but modern technological methods of waste management at affordable and competitive rates.

Today, after consecutive years of success, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has brought forth other waste management companies in the supply chain, thus providing total and integrated waste management solutions nationwide and in other African countries.

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