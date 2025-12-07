Kpebu Alleges $40,000 Bribe Against Special Prosecutor

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has accused the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, of allegedly collecting US$40,000 from former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in exchange for dropping charges against him.

Mr. Kpebu made the claim during an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, December 6, stressing that he has evidence to back his allegations of corruption against the Special Prosecutor.

“I want to show Ghanaians that I’m not scared. When Kissi Agyebeng freed Adu Boahen, he wrote to him to bring $40,000 cash, after telling Ghanaians he had not committed any crime within his jurisdiction. What is your mandate to collect $40,000?”

Allegations Against Dr. Kingsley Agyemang

In a related claim, Mr. Kpebu accused Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, former Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat and now Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, of orchestrating a smear campaign against his predecessor, Samuel Atta Akyea, to secure the parliamentary seat.

According to Kpebu, Dr. Agyemang—who was facing a corruption complaint at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) at the time—avoided arrest because Mr. Agyebeng allegedly intervened.

“[Dr] Kingsley Agyemang, now MP, used to be in charge of the Scholarship Secretariat. A corruption case against him was reported to the OSP, and he was due for arrest to write his statement. But Kissi Agyebeng blocked the arrest, saying Kingsley was his friend and that it would affect his chances of winning the primaries in Abuakwa South.”

Kpebu further alleged that individuals recruited for the smear campaign were promised two scholarship slots, with one of them reportedly confessing to the arrangement.

Petition to Remove Special Prosecutor

Mr. Kpebu revealed that he intends to submit a petition to President John Dramani Mahama in the coming week, seeking the removal of the Special Prosecutor from office.

His comments follow his detention at the OSP headquarters on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, after a confrontation with officers when he appeared to assist in investigations into the corruption allegations he had leveled against Mr. Agyebeng.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has not yet issued a public response to these latest accusations.

---CitiNewsRoom