ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kpebu Alleges $40,000 Bribe Against Special Prosecutor

  Sun, 07 Dec 2025
Headlines Kpebu Alleges $40,000 Bribe Against Special Prosecutor
SUN, 07 DEC 2025 7

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has accused the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, of allegedly collecting US$40,000 from former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in exchange for dropping charges against him.

Mr. Kpebu made the claim during an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, December 6, stressing that he has evidence to back his allegations of corruption against the Special Prosecutor.

“I want to show Ghanaians that I’m not scared. When Kissi Agyebeng freed Adu Boahen, he wrote to him to bring $40,000 cash, after telling Ghanaians he had not committed any crime within his jurisdiction. What is your mandate to collect $40,000?”

Allegations Against Dr. Kingsley Agyemang

In a related claim, Mr. Kpebu accused Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, former Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat and now Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, of orchestrating a smear campaign against his predecessor, Samuel Atta Akyea, to secure the parliamentary seat.

According to Kpebu, Dr. Agyemang—who was facing a corruption complaint at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) at the time—avoided arrest because Mr. Agyebeng allegedly intervened.

“[Dr] Kingsley Agyemang, now MP, used to be in charge of the Scholarship Secretariat. A corruption case against him was reported to the OSP, and he was due for arrest to write his statement. But Kissi Agyebeng blocked the arrest, saying Kingsley was his friend and that it would affect his chances of winning the primaries in Abuakwa South.”

Kpebu further alleged that individuals recruited for the smear campaign were promised two scholarship slots, with one of them reportedly confessing to the arrangement.

Petition to Remove Special Prosecutor

Mr. Kpebu revealed that he intends to submit a petition to President John Dramani Mahama in the coming week, seeking the removal of the Special Prosecutor from office.

His comments follow his detention at the OSP headquarters on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, after a confrontation with officers when he appeared to assist in investigations into the corruption allegations he had leveled against Mr. Agyebeng.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has not yet issued a public response to these latest accusations.

---CitiNewsRoom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

P o Agyekum | 12/7/2025 8:13:56 PM

Why do you till now to make such allegations if you really have this evidence. Sometimes as citizens and a lawyer for that matter should make statements that will convince people to take you seriously. You have been shouting all this long about this office and you have such an evidence to prove that the head of the institution is corrupt and you have kept till today that he is standing against you before making these statements. Anybody with his or her hat on will think deeply before belie...

Comments7
Top Stories

24 minutes ago

NACOC raids Central University, arrests 5 students in possession of wee-infused ice cream and toffees NACOC raids Central University, arrests 5 students in possession of wee-infused ...

24 minutes ago

Ireland deports 42 South Africans Ireland deports 42 South Africans

24 minutes ago

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnies Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service

2 hours ago

Sao Tom and Prncipe President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, Senegals President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama attend the slavery reparations summit in Accra, 18 June. - REUTERS - Francis Kokoroko Ghana summit charts path from 'recognition to action' on slavery reparations

2 hours ago

Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP

2 hours ago

African Union condemns deadly Niamey airport attack, pledges support to Niger African Union condemns deadly Niamey airport attack, pledges support to Niger

2 hours ago

Don’t see Ken’s comment as war but opportunity for reconciliation — Kwasi Kwarteng to NPP leadership Don’t see Ken’s comment as war but opportunity for reconciliation — Kwasi Kwarte...

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong’s claim Defence Committee was stopped from visiting Afari Military Hospital project site false — Ex-Deputy Defence Minister Kennedy Agyapong’s claim Defence Committee was stopped from visiting Afari Milit...

3 hours ago

We only corrected a miscommunication — Agric Minister dismisses rift with Finance Minister 'We only corrected a miscommunication' — Agric Minister dismisses rift with Fina...

4 hours ago

Ghana invests too little in early childhood despite 80% poverty rate among under-fives — UNICEF Report Ghana invests too little in early childhood despite 80% poverty rate among under...

Just in....
body-container-line