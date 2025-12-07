Roasted Plantain and Peanuts in Accra and Kumasi: A Food-Culture Analysis of Urban Sustenance, Identity, and Nutrition

Roasted Plantain and Peanuts

Street foods form an integral part of West African urban life, providing not only sustenance but also cultural continuity, economic opportunity, and social identity. Among the most iconic street foods in Ghana particularly in the cities of Accra and Kumasi is the pairing of roasted plantain with peanuts, popularly known as Kofi Brokeman. While simple in composition, this snack’s significance extends far beyond convenience. It embodies the intersection of urban food security, affordability, culinary heritage, and nutritional practicality. As an accessible food capable of sustaining people from lunch through dinner, roasted plantain and peanuts serve as a vital anchor in the day-to-day life of residents navigating the complexities of Ghana’s two largest cities.

Historical and Cultural Roots

Plantain and peanuts have long histories within Ghanaian culinary traditions. Plantain, introduced to West Africa centuries ago, has become a versatile staple, taking forms such as roasted plantain, kelewele, and ampesi. Peanuts (groundnuts) similarly hold deep cultural significance, forming the base of numerous dishes like groundnut soup and serving as an inexpensive protein source.

The combination of roasted plantain and peanuts likely emerged from practical eating habits pairing two widely available, energy-dense foods that complement each other both in taste and nutritional structure. Its nickname, Kofi Brokeman, meaning “the broke man’s meal,” highlights its affordability, yet ironically, this snack is enjoyed across economic classes in both Accra and Kumasi. This widespread consumption underscores its cultural embeddedness and the ways in which street foods create shared urban identities.

Accra and Kumasi: Two Urban Foodscapes

Although Accra and Kumasi share the popularity of roasted plantain and peanuts, the snack operates within two distinct urban contexts.

In Accra, Ghana’s capital, rapid urbanization, heavy traffic, and long commutes shape food consumption patterns. Many residents rely on street foods because of the time pressures associated with formal employment and congested transport routes. Vendors selling roasted plantain are strategically located at bus terminals, busy junctions, commercial districts, and roadside markets, ensuring accessibility during peak movement hours. Here, Kofi Brokeman serves as an inexpensive meal replacement for workers navigating a fast-paced urban environment.

In Kumasi, the cultural and commercial hub of the Ashanti Region, the snack is equally embedded in daily life but influenced by different dynamics. Kumasi’s expansive market culture exemplified by Kejetia Market supports a vibrant ecosystem of food vendors whose livelihoods depend on consistent foot traffic. The roasted plantain trade in Kumasi reflects the city’s communal ethos, where food remains an important expression of social connectedness. Many consumers encounter vendors while transitioning between trading, schooling, and family responsibilities, and the snack becomes a quick, filling, and familiar option amid bustling market activity.

Despite these contextual differences, the snack functions similarly in both cities: it is portable, affordable, nutrient-dense, and widely trusted, making it a reliable means of sustaining energy from midday into the evening.

Nutritional Composition and Sustained Energy

One of the key reasons roasted plantain and peanuts can sustain individuals from lunch to dinner lies in their complementary nutritional profiles.

Roasted plantain provides:

Complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly

Dietary fiber that supports digestion and prolongs satiety

Potassium, which aids muscle and nerve function

Vitamins A, C, and B6, important for immunity and metabolism

Roasting helps retain these nutrients without adding unnecessary fats or sugars. The result is a food that delivers steady energy, making it suitable for long workdays or labor-intensive occupations common in both Accra and Kumasi.

Peanuts, on the other hand, offer:

High-quality plant protein

Healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated) that slow digestion

Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties

Magnesium and folate, essential for metabolic processes

These nutrients enhance the sustaining power of plantain by slowing energy release and contributing to satiety. The combination of carbohydrates, protein, and fat mimics the balance found in more formal meals, explaining why the snack often substitutes for lunch or serves as a substantial late-afternoon meal.

For many low-income households, especially in urban centers where rising food prices affect access to diverse diets, roasted plantain and peanuts offer an affordable source of high-value nutrients, helping mitigate food insecurity.

Economic Significance and Gendered Labor

The roasted plantain and peanut trade is part of the broader informal food economy that supports thousands of livelihoods in Ghana’s major cities. Many vendors predominantly women depend on the trade as a primary income source. The low barriers to entry, requiring only a charcoal grill, plantains, groundnuts, and basic cooking tools, make it an accessible business.

In both Accra and Kumasi, these vendors occupy critical roles in urban food distribution. Their presence at transportation hubs, commercial corridors, and community centers ensures that affordable, nutrient-dense foods remain available to the public. Thus, roasted plantain and peanuts contribute not only to nutritional well-being but also to the sustainability of informal economies that underpin urban resilience.

Cultural Identity and Everyday Life

Beyond nutrition and economy, roasted plantain and peanuts hold symbolic significance. The aroma of charcoal-grilled plantain, the crackling sound of roasting, and the familiar pairing with crunchy peanuts evoke strong sensory and emotional associations. For many residents, the snack recalls childhood memories, school days, or daily routines involving movement across the city. In this sense, Kofi Brokeman forms part of the cultural fabric of both Accra and Kumasi, anchoring people in shared experiences amid the pressures of modern urban living.

Conclusion

Roasted plantain and peanuts are more than a convenient street snack in Accra and Kumasi; they are a vital component of Ghana’s urban food culture. Offering an ideal blend of accessibility, nutrition, affordability, and cultural meaning, the snack sustains diverse urban populations from lunch to dinner while supporting thousands of livelihoods in the informal economy. Through a food-culture lens, Kofi Brokeman emerges as a symbol of resilience and continuity a simple yet powerful expression of how traditional foods adapt and thrive within contemporary urban spaces.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880