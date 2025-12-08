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Drive within speed limits as yuletide approaches – Road Safety Authority warns

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
Social News Drive within speed limits as yuletide approaches – Road Safety Authoritywarns
MON, 08 DEC 2025

The Upper East Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged drivers and motorbike riders to exercise restraint and drive within speed limits as the festive season approaches.

Mr Eric Anokye Fordjour, Acting Regional Head of the Authority, said adherence to speed limits would help prevent crashes and save lives.

“We are calling on our drivers and motorbike riders to always drive within speed limits,” he told the Ghana News Agency in a sideline interview after a sensitisation programme on the introduction of new vehicle registration number plates.

The programme, organised by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), brought together motorbike dealers, police officials and members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, among others.

Mr Fordjour said non-compliance with the use of crash helmets by riders and seat belts by drivers and passengers remained a major concern.

He said the NRSA would collaborate with Municipal and District Assemblies and the Ghana Police Service to ensure strict compliance, especially during the yuletide.

He disclosed that the Authority recorded 80 road traffic crashes between January and November 2025, resulting in 51 deaths and 115 serious injuries.

“These are recorded cases, but we know some went unreported. So we are appealing to the motoring public to obey traffic regulations. It will save everybody,” he said.

GNA

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