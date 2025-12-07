Kufuor reveals how Akufo-Addo made some major decisions that were not understandable

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has delivered one of his clearest public critiques yet of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, stating that although the government began strongly in 2017, its later years were marked by decisions he found troubling and difficult to comprehend.

Speaking on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso in an interview aired on TV3 and shared on YouTube on Saturday, December 6, 2025, Mr Kufuor said he admired the government’s early progress, particularly its management of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he noted that this strong start was undermined by later missteps, especially in the handling of the bond market crisis.

He pointed to the National Cathedral as one of the most glaring examples. According to him, the project was introduced as a privately funded national monument, yet evolved into a heavily state-financed undertaking that remains unfinished. “I thought it was a private enterprise,” he said, adding that even though government land had been allocated, nothing suggested it would eventually rely on public funds.

When asked whether he had been consulted on such major decisions, the former president said he had not been involved.

In an unusually candid assessment of his own party’s performance, Mr Kufuor recalled how the New Patriotic Party secured a “landslide” win in the 2016 elections on the strength of policies and achievements from his 2001–2009 tenure. Yet, he argued, once in office, the Akufo-Addo government charted a path that — while promising at first — later veered into questionable territory.

Mr Kufuor also cited the collapse of the Power Distribution Services arrangement with the Electricity Company of Ghana as another decision that, in his view, defied logical explanation.

The former president revealed that despite his stature within the NPP, he was not informed about several key government initiatives, leaving him “in the dark” about many actions taken during Akufo-Addo’s tenure.