We’re ready to support Benin in protecting its democracy — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it stands prepared to support Benin in safeguarding its democratic order following an attempted military takeover on Sunday, December 7.

ECOWAS, in a statement issued later on Sunday, condemned the attempted coup, insisting that the will of the Beninese people must be protected.

The regional bloc also demanded strict respect for Benin’s constitution and applauded the country’s security agencies for swiftly containing the situation.

“ECOWAS will support the Government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin,” the statement said in part.

The incident triggered fear and uncertainty in Cotonou after a group of soldiers attacked the residence of President Patrice Talon while he was inside.

Security officials later confirmed that the president was safe and that the Beninese army had moved quickly to regain control.

Benin’s Interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, said the armed forces acted decisively to stop the mutiny, describing it as an attempt to destabilise the state and its institutions.

“In the early morning of Sunday, December 7, 2025, a small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the state and its institutions.

“Faced with this situation, the Beninese armed forces and their hierarchy, faithful to their oath, remained committed to the republic. Their response allowed them to maintain control of the situation and thwart the attempt,” he said in a video statement.

He assured citizens that normalcy had returned, urging the public to continue their daily activities without fear.