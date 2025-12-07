ECOWAS condemns attempted coup in Benin, calls for respect of democratic constitution

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned an attempted military takeover in Benin after soldiers attacked the residence of President Patrice Talon on Sunday, December 7.

The incident sparked brief confusion in Cotonou as a group of military men who had attackers later appeared on state television claiming to have removed the president from office.

Authorities, however, moved swiftly to restore order, with officials confirming that President Talon was safe and the army had regained control.

“In the early morning of Sunday, December 7, 2025, a small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the state and its institutions.

“Faced with this situation, the Beninese armed forces and their hierarchy, faithful to their oath, remained committed to the republic. Their response allowed them to maintain control of the situation and thwart the attempt.

“Therefore, the government urges the population to go about their business as usual,” Benin’s Interior Minister Alassane Seidou, said in a video statement.

In a statement issued on the same day, ECOWAS described the development as an unacceptable threat to Benin’s democracy.

“ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin,” the Commission said in part.

The regional body also demanded strict adherence to the constitutional order and praised the country’s security agencies for responding promptly.

“ECOWAS calls for the full respect of the Constitution of Benin and salutes the efforts of the Government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control,” it added.

ECOWAS further called for those behind the attack to be held accountable for their actions, stressing that any disruption to life and property would not go unpunished.

The Commission also signalled readiness to assist Benin with all necessary support, including the possible deployment of the regional standby force, to safeguard the country’s constitutional order and territorial integrity.