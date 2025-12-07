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Sun, 07 Dec 2025 General News

Mahama marks one year since electoral victory, reaffirms commitment to resetting Ghana

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Mahama marks one year since electoral victory, reaffirms commitment to resetting Ghana

President John Mahama today commemorated the first anniversary of his 2024 electoral victory, reflecting on what he described as a year defined by “anxiety, hope, and unwavering faith” from millions of Ghanaians who went to the polls.

In a message shared on Facebook, the President expressed deep gratitude to citizens, NDC supporters and polling agents whose dedication, he said, protected the integrity of the election.

He highlighted the work of polling agents in particular, noting that their vigilance at voting centres played a crucial role in securing the outcome.

President Mahama reiterated his commitment to the NDC’s #ResettingGhana agenda, assuring the public that his administration remains focused on inclusivity, expanding opportunity and restoring confidence in national institutions. He credited the party’s structured planning and teamwork for the success in the 2024 elections.

“The journey continues. The work goes on,” he wrote, urging Ghanaians to remain optimistic as his government moves forward with its vision to “Build the Ghana We Want.”

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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Comments

Mick | 12/7/2025 10:16:15 PM

Mahama has done nothing after 1year the way he said things in opposition I'm disappointed

Comments1
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