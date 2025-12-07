ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo didn’t consult me on National Cathedral — Kufuor

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Akufo-Addo didn’t consult me on National Cathedral — Kufuor
SUN, 07 DEC 2025

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration did not consult him on several major initiatives despite campaigning on his legacy to win power.

According to him, he had no knowledge of the controversial National Cathedral project and initially assumed it was a private initiative, only to later realise it was being funded with state resources.

Speaking on the Delay Show aired on Sunday, December 6, the former President noted that even after the demolition of judges’ bungalows for the project, the cathedral still remained uncompleted.

“Things like the bond market and the National Cathedral… They didn’t consult me. All I knew was that they were building it. I initially thought it was a private initiative, only to later realise they were using government resources. They even demolished the judges’ building for it, and yet they still couldn’t complete it,” he said.

Mr. Kufuor, who was assessing the Akufo-Addo administration, said the government started strongly but he struggled to understand some of its policies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the 2016 election, they rode on my achievements to win power, but after they came into government, things changed… They started very well, but when COVID-19 came, things began to shift. I will commend him for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, but afterward, I didn’t understand many of the things they were doing,” he stated.

He further urged NPP members to stay united and uphold the party’s principles, saying unity is what Ghanaians expect from the party ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral project, which stalled in 2023, has cost the state about $97 million in payments, commitments, and outstanding liabilities.

This was revealed by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, following an audit commissioned by the John Mahama administration upon assumption of office.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

One of the drains Residents renew calls for action as flooding worsens along Santasi–Ahenema Kokob...

2 hours ago

Government imposes curfew on Nkwanta South communities after deadly attack Government imposes curfew on Nkwanta South communities after deadly attack

2 hours ago

Three charged in Australia over alleged attempt to import methamphetamine hidden in charcoal shipment from Ghana Three charged in Australia over alleged attempt to import methamphetamine hidden...

2 hours ago

Former flagbearer aspirant of theNew Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong “NPP says I am bitter; If they provoke me, I will spill the beans everywhere” — ...

2 hours ago

A/R: Police arrest suspect linked to car snatching syndicate, two alleged accomplices killed A/R: Police arrest suspect linked to car snatching syndicate, two alleged accomp...

2 hours ago

English-only Parliament censors majority — Prof Kwesi Yankah warns 'English-only Parliament censors majority' — Prof Kwesi Yankah warns

3 hours ago

Flood waters submerge parts of Samreboi after heavy rains Flood waters submerge parts of Samreboi after heavy rains

3 hours ago

Section 25 of Gold Board Act should be amended to prevent mandate overlap, financial losses — Africa Policy Lens Section 25 of Gold Board Act should be amended to prevent mandate overlap, finan...

3 hours ago

Lend your influence to NPP’s healing — Bryan Acheampong appeals to Kennedy Agyapong 'Lend your influence to NPP’s healing' — Bryan Acheampong appeals to Kennedy Agy...

3 hours ago

Let us lay down the weapons of internal warfare — Bryan Acheampong to NPP members Let us lay down the weapons of internal warfare — Bryan Acheampong to NPP member...

Just in....
body-container-line