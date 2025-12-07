Akufo-Addo didn’t consult me on National Cathedral — Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration did not consult him on several major initiatives despite campaigning on his legacy to win power.

According to him, he had no knowledge of the controversial National Cathedral project and initially assumed it was a private initiative, only to later realise it was being funded with state resources.

Speaking on the Delay Show aired on Sunday, December 6, the former President noted that even after the demolition of judges’ bungalows for the project, the cathedral still remained uncompleted.

“Things like the bond market and the National Cathedral… They didn’t consult me. All I knew was that they were building it. I initially thought it was a private initiative, only to later realise they were using government resources. They even demolished the judges’ building for it, and yet they still couldn’t complete it,” he said.

Mr. Kufuor, who was assessing the Akufo-Addo administration, said the government started strongly but he struggled to understand some of its policies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the 2016 election, they rode on my achievements to win power, but after they came into government, things changed… They started very well, but when COVID-19 came, things began to shift. I will commend him for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, but afterward, I didn’t understand many of the things they were doing,” he stated.

He further urged NPP members to stay united and uphold the party’s principles, saying unity is what Ghanaians expect from the party ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral project, which stalled in 2023, has cost the state about $97 million in payments, commitments, and outstanding liabilities.

This was revealed by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, following an audit commissioned by the John Mahama administration upon assumption of office.