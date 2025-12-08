How visually impaired farmer defies odds to cultivate hope and purpose 

Despite losing his sight, a 43-year-old visually impaired farmer from Bonsukrom has refused to lose his purpose, and his remarkable resilience moved many to tears during the 41st Best Farmer Awards ceremony held at Biemso No. 2 in the Ahafo Ano South-East District.

The story of Mr. Salifu Karim's remarkable journey as a farmer left many deeply moved when he was called to receive his prize as the Best Physically Challenged Farmer, instantly becoming a symbol of courage for the hundreds gathered at the event.

Each day, long before the sun stretches across the sky, he sets out on a journey that many able-bodied people would find difficult.

With nothing but memory, intuition, and familiar landmarks to guide him, he embarks on a nearly 20-minute walk to his four-acre cocoa farm, navigating narrow footpaths, uneven terrain, and even crossing a stream, all on his own.

For him, the stream is not an obstacle but a reminder of his determination.

Once he crosses it, he counts the seconds in his mind—75 seconds to reach the junction on his right.

From there, he continues for another 15 minutes, guided by the deep connection he has built with his environment over the years.

On this land, he cultivates cocoa, plantain, cassava, maize, beans, and tomatoes.

His farm and livestock business stands as proof that disability does not define destiny.

At the ceremony, when he was called forward and honoured as the Best Physically Challenged Farmer, the applause that filled the air carried more than admiration – it carried respect.

His story resonated deeply with farmers, officials, and community members who know the daily challenges of the land but could hardly imagine overcoming them without sight.

As he received farm input, a standing fan, and other valuable items, his smile reflected both gratitude and triumph.

Touched by his resilience, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Yakubu Mohammed, stepped forward and offered him GHC 2,000, a gesture inspired purely by admiration for Salifu's perseverance.

For many, Salifu Karim is not just a farmer, but also proof that strength is not measured by physical ability but by the courage to rise each morning and fight for one's dreams.

GNA