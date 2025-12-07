ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We won to build a fairer Ghana’ — Mahama renews pledge on first anniversary of 2024 victory

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
SUN, 07 DEC 2025 1
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to building an inclusive nation on the first year anniversary since his victory in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

Mr. Mahama won the polls by a margin of about 1.6 million votes, a result that returned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power after eight years in opposition.

The election, described by observers as highly competitive, saw the largest margin of history since the country’s return to democracy in 1992.

In a message shared on Sunday, December 7, 2025, the President expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the mandate and assured them that his administration remained focused on delivering a country free from discrimination and exclusion.

“A year ago today, on 7 December, Ghana spoke with one powerful voice,” he said, adding, “Today, I renew my pledge to every Ghanaian that we are building a Ghana for ALL our people, without discrimination, without exclusion, without favouritism.”

He also praised NDC supporters and election-day volunteers for safeguarding the integrity of the 2024 results.

The President lauded their vigilance, which he said ensured that the will of the people prevailed.

Mr. Mahama further assured that his government, together with Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, would continue working to restore hope, strengthen institutions and expand opportunities for citizens.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Well Said | 12/7/2025 11:37:19 PM

Fairer Ghana devoid of nepotism, tribalism, favoritism, corruption and galamser.

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

One of the drains Residents renew calls for action as flooding worsens along Santasi–Ahenema Kokob...

2 hours ago

Government imposes curfew on Nkwanta South communities after deadly attack Government imposes curfew on Nkwanta South communities after deadly attack

2 hours ago

Three charged in Australia over alleged attempt to import methamphetamine hidden in charcoal shipment from Ghana Three charged in Australia over alleged attempt to import methamphetamine hidden...

2 hours ago

Former flagbearer aspirant of theNew Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong “NPP says I am bitter; If they provoke me, I will spill the beans everywhere” — ...

2 hours ago

A/R: Police arrest suspect linked to car snatching syndicate, two alleged accomplices killed A/R: Police arrest suspect linked to car snatching syndicate, two alleged accomp...

2 hours ago

English-only Parliament censors majority — Prof Kwesi Yankah warns 'English-only Parliament censors majority' — Prof Kwesi Yankah warns

3 hours ago

Flood waters submerge parts of Samreboi after heavy rains Flood waters submerge parts of Samreboi after heavy rains

3 hours ago

Section 25 of Gold Board Act should be amended to prevent mandate overlap, financial losses — Africa Policy Lens Section 25 of Gold Board Act should be amended to prevent mandate overlap, finan...

3 hours ago

Lend your influence to NPP’s healing — Bryan Acheampong appeals to Kennedy Agyapong 'Lend your influence to NPP’s healing' — Bryan Acheampong appeals to Kennedy Agy...

3 hours ago

Let us lay down the weapons of internal warfare — Bryan Acheampong to NPP members Let us lay down the weapons of internal warfare — Bryan Acheampong to NPP member...

Just in....
body-container-line