‘We won to build a fairer Ghana’ — Mahama renews pledge on first anniversary of 2024 victory

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to building an inclusive nation on the first year anniversary since his victory in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

Mr. Mahama won the polls by a margin of about 1.6 million votes, a result that returned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power after eight years in opposition.

The election, described by observers as highly competitive, saw the largest margin of history since the country’s return to democracy in 1992.

In a message shared on Sunday, December 7, 2025, the President expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the mandate and assured them that his administration remained focused on delivering a country free from discrimination and exclusion.

“A year ago today, on 7 December, Ghana spoke with one powerful voice,” he said, adding, “Today, I renew my pledge to every Ghanaian that we are building a Ghana for ALL our people, without discrimination, without exclusion, without favouritism.”

He also praised NDC supporters and election-day volunteers for safeguarding the integrity of the 2024 results.

The President lauded their vigilance, which he said ensured that the will of the people prevailed.

Mr. Mahama further assured that his government, together with Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, would continue working to restore hope, strengthen institutions and expand opportunities for citizens.