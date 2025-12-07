National Farmer's Day: Agona East District Assembly honour 12 gallant farmers

Agona East District Assembly in Central Region last Friday took part in the 41st National Farmer's Day celebration at Agona Mankrong Nkwanta where 12 farmers received enviable awards.

Items made up of Farming inputs,deep freezers, cutlasses, Knapsack sprayers and a Tricycle in various categories like Best Basic School, Best SHS, Best Youth in Agriculture, Best Disability Farmer and Overall District Best Farmer which went to a 44 years old, Mr. Eric Gyan Hazel of Agona Tawora. He received a Tricycles popularly known as ' 'Aboboyaa'

The Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah while congratulating the awardees and Ghanaian Farmers as a whole disclosed that the NDC Government led by his Excellency President John Dramani Mahama was committed to support farmers with the needed farm inputs to expand their farms.

He noted that the Assembly has almost reshape all the feeder roads in the District to enable farmers cart their farm produce to marketing centers.

" This project is ongoing, we will reshape every feeder roads to Link marketing centers to facilitate smooth Transportation of goods and services.

The Department of Agriculture has been undertaking series of sensitization and registration of farmers under the Feed Ghana Project and am proud to say that large number of people have been enrolled under this project.

Fertilizers, Rice seeds and agrochemicals have been distributed to farmers to boost production of foodstuff.

The Assembly has also supply free Oil Palm and Coconut seedlings to farmers under Government's Food System and Resilience Project,"

The DCE called on farmers to rally behind President John Dramani Mahama and his Government to roll out juicy policies to enhance food sufficiently.

The Agona East District Director of Agriculture, Miss Naomi Kusi Achiaa said the National Farmer's Day celebration was established to honour gallant farmers who through their sweat and toil have been able to produce enough to feed the nation.

" Agriculture remains an essential pillar of our economy. Ghana is blessed with fertile soils, hard-working Farmers,rich traditions in Agriculture, and growing youthful population are ready to go into the farming industry.

Yet for far too long, iur nation has replied heavily on imported foods we can grow, we can process and proudly call it our own.

However, the key challenge to the theme is Land tenure and litigation which is discouraging farmers and investors. I will therefore plead with Nananom and land owners to release lands to the teeming young and energetic youth for food production to makes this dream of the Government a Reality," Miss Achiaa concluded.

Kyidomhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Nana Dr. Ampem Darko V who chair the occasion expressed his gratitude to DCE for Agona East, Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah for his cordial relationship with Nananom in the Agona East District.

Mr. Seth A. Williams, the Agona East District Director of NADMO who repented the Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon. Queenster Maame Pokua Sawyer noted the commitment of the MP towards the well-being of farmers and every Constituent to make lives meaningful for them.

Nana Dr. Ampem Darko V who is also the Chief of Agona Kwanyarko assured that Nananom and land owners would proudly release farm Lands to potential farmers and investors to boost local economy.