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Africa coups: 10 in five years

By AFP
Africa Guinea Bissau Army general Horta NTam (centre) is head of the new military junta in Guinea Bissau. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP)
SUN, 07 DEC 2025
Guinea Bissau Army general Horta N'Tam (centre) is head of the new military junta in Guinea Bissau. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP)

A military coup attempt in Benin Sunday adds to a list of such incidents on the turbulent African continent.

A group of soldiers announced that they had ousted President Patrice Talon, although his entourage said he was safe and the army was regaining control.

Here is a recap of the 10 successful coups in Africa in the last five years:

Mali

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is overthrown by five army colonels in August 2020.

In May 2021, the Malian military takes over from the civilian leaders of an interim government.

Colonel Assimi Goita, who led both coups, is sworn in as transitional president.

After promising to hold elections in February 2024, the military puts them off indefinitely, pointing to the jihadist violence plaguing the country.

In July 2025, Goita approves a law granting himself a five-year presidential mandate, renewable without election.

In September jihadists launch a fuel blockade, weakening the ruling junta.

Guinea

On September 5, 2021, mutinous troops led by lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya take over in Guinea, arresting President Alpha Conde.

Doumbouya in early November 2025 submits his candidacy ahead of December 28 elections that are meant to restore constitutional order.

Sudan

After weeks of tension between the military and civilian leaders who had shared power since the ousting of dictator Omar al-Bashir, the armed forces led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stage a new coup on October 25, 2021.

Since April 2023 war has raged between the regular armed forces led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has so far killed tens of thousands of people and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso underwent two military coups in 2022.

West Africa: a region plagued by coups. By Valentin RAKOVSKY, Sabrina BLANCHARD (AFP) West Africa: a region plagued by coups. By Valentin RAKOVSKY, Sabrina BLANCHARD (AFP)

In January that year mutinous soldiers led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba arrest President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Then in September army officers announce they have dismissed Damiba. Captain Ibrahim Traore becomes transitional president, but elections he promised do not materialise. In May 2024 the junta authorises him to stay for another five years in a country wracked by Islamist violence.

Niger

On July 26, 2023, members of the presidential guard overthrow Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, elected in 2021. General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard, takes over.

In March 2025, the junta extends by at least five years its transitional leadership of the country which is plagued by jihadist violence.

Gabon

In Gabon, ruled for 55 years by the Bongo family, army officers on August 30, 2023 overthrow President Ali Bongo Ondimba, less than an hour after he is declared winner of an election the opposition says was fraudulent.

General Brice Oligui Nguema is named transitional president.

In April 2025 he is elected president with 94.85 percent of the vote. He is sworn in on the basis of a new constitution approved by referendum during the transition.

Madagascar

In October 2025, the military ousts Madagascar's president Andry Rajoelina and takes power following weeks of "Gen Z" anti-government protests.

Army colonel Michael Randrianirina is sworn in as Madagascar's new president, promising elections within 18 to 24 months.

Guinea-Bissau

In November 2025, military officers in Guinea-Bissau declare they have "total control" of the coup-prone west African country, closing its borders and suspending its electoral process three days after general elections.

The military says a command "composed of all branches of the armed forces" is taking over the leadership of the country "until further notice".

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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