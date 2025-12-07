Healing is for you

“Dear friend, I am praying that all is well with you and that YOUR BODY IS AS HEALTHY as I know your soul is.” 3 John 2

After preaching in a church recently, I made an altar call to pray for the sick and I was so shocked that almost everybody in that hall came out. And this is a church of about 2,000 membership. After the service, individuals and families also came to be ministered to privately. Like the woman that was constantly hearing strange noises in her ears, feelings of pins on her feet and also miscarriages. There was also an elderly minister with pains in his legs, others with chest pains, an insane young man, those seeking breakthroughs and many others that you will never know what they want to be healed of. Now, this is typical of our healing services. Daily, millions of people seek healing and solutions to their numerous problems. Some come to God, others go to the hospitals, while millions still go to satanic agents like the false prophets and other demonic healers; who pretend to be helping but end up attracting more problems to their victims. So, here we want to discuss the biblical way of obtaining and keeping healing. Not just a discussion, this article is actually meant to transmit God’s healing power to the reader.

That is the ultimate purpose. So, as you read, I pray that the power of God will come upon you to destroy every disease and sickness in your body in Jesus’ name! Remember God said that He sent His word and it healed all their (your) diseases. Praise God! He also said that healing is the bread for his children. That means, as his child it is your birth right to be constantly fed and nourished with good health. I think that is what the bread symbolizes here. Yes, daily bread! First, what is healing? It is simply having the power to cure somebody of a disease. And it can be infection, ailment, disorder, virus, etc. There is also the spiritual dimension of sickness. Yes, some ailments are caused by demonic powers or their human agents. We will elaborate on this in the subsequent parts of this message. Whatever that distorts the health of a human being can be classified as a disease and must be totally rejected.

What we are saying here is that causes of sickness can physical, spiritual or psychological. Physical when it is caused by physiological, environmental, accidents or other physical factors. Psychological when it is mental or emotion. Then, spiritual when it is caused by unseen and unexplainable factors. Now, the good news is that no matter the cause, the duration, the type or the mode of the sickness, God says that he is the one that heals all our diseases. Mark the word ALL here. And thank God that even the medical practitioners themselves acknowledge this. Though they diagnose and treat patients, they always accept that it is only God that heals. This is also clearly shown on their symbol – the snake coiled on a stick. You remember the replica of a snake that God ordered Moses to make and hang on a pole, so that it would bring healing to the Israelites that were bitten by snakes in the desert? That is in Numbers chapter twenty-one.

Origin of sickness

Sickness, diseases, death are all consequences of sin. Sickness was not in the original plan of God for man. He made man as an excellent, good, blessed and complete being. There was no room for man to fall sick or die. But this was altered immediate man failed, as a result of disobeying God through the temptation of the evil one – Satan. Listen here, “Then God said, ‘Let us make people in our image, to be like ourselves. They will be masters over all life… So God created people in his own image; God patterned them after himself… Then God looked over all he has made, and saw that it was excellent in every way.” Gen. 1:26, 27, 31 Praise God! Did you get that? God made man to be master of all life. He made him to be excellent, and in his image and likeness. So, how did sickness and diseases come in since he was in the image and like of the Almighty? How? This was only made possible when sin corroded, corrupted that original form. After the fall, diseases, sickness, poverty, curses, violence, strife, etc, were introduced to that once perfect creation. Satan introduced sin, sickness, diseases, violence, and crime to the world. Everything evil came from him.

God’s plans for our healing

Thank God that He immediately made pronouncements on man’s redemption right there in Eden. He talked about the seed of the woman; who eventually came as Jesus Christ, our saviour. In him, God is redeeming all that man lost by disobeying him in Eden. And this sure includes divine health. The bible said that we are healed by the wounds this Jesus the seed of the woman of Eden sustained on the cross. “… You have been healed by his wounds!” 1 Pet 2:24. This simply means that Jesus purchased your healing through the many painful and crushing injuries inflicted on him before his death on the cross. The wounds from the 39 strokes of cane, that spear piercing through his side, the tearing crown of thorns, the beatings, etc. By these wounds we are healed! All these were allowed by God so that our bodies and souls would receive divine healing. Yes, that includes that particular sickness that you’re going through now. Jesus paid for it. You must rise and receive your healing today. Yes, arise! If you are truly his child, he said that healing is your bread. Your daily nourishment. And as you read this, may his healing power come upon you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.

We will continue next week. God bless!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks: The Power of Midnight Prayer: Unlocking spiritual forces for divine intervention, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice and many others. Tel: 08037113283 Facebook: Gab Agbo E-mail: [email protected] Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Twitter: pastorgabagbo Whatsapp: 08164819333