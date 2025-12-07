Ghana Post Leadership Extends Support to Village of Hope Orphanage

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Madam Rita Sraha, together with her Deputy, Hon. Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, has extended personal support to the Village of Hope Orphanage at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The donation included several essential items such as 50kg bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, crates of eggs, assorted drinks, biscuits, bags of sachet water, toilet rolls, washing powder, and other household supplies.

Speaking during the presentation, Hon. Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, who led the team, explained that the gesture was part of their personal commitment to supporting vulnerable children not an official Ghana Post initiative.

“I’m here on behalf of my boss, the MD of Ghana Post, Mrs. Rita Sraha. As part of our personal social responsibility, we decided to visit the Village of Hope Orphanage. This donation is not from Ghana Post as an institution; it is from our individual resources,” he noted.

He added that both he and the Managing Director have a longstanding passion for supporting less-privileged children and intend to undertake such donations annually.

Hon. Bennieh encouraged Ghanaians, especially those blessed with resources, to extend support to orphanages and vulnerable individuals across the country.

“There are many children here with great potential. Some of them can become national leaders if we invest in them. We want to urge others across the country to also assist orphanages and people in need. Giving is part of our values as Muslims and Christians,” he said.

He explained that Village of Hope Orphanage was chosen because many organisations prefer to donate within Accra, leaving institutions outside the capital with limited support.

On his part, the Managing Director of Village of Hope Orphanage, Dr. Fred Asare, expressed profound appreciation for the gesture. He revealed that the orphanage has produced several outstanding individuals over the years.

“We currently have 48 students in various universities across the country. Many of the children, who are mostly orphans or victims of human trafficking, would not have had access to education but for the support they receive here,” Dr. Asare stated.

He commended the Ghana Post management for their generosity and called on other organisations and individuals to emulate their example.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha / Nii Okpoti Odamtten