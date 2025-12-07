North Dayi inaugurates DVLA Ultra Premium Service Centre

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Hon. Joyceline Quashie, has officially opened a new DVLA Ultra Premium Service Centre in the North Dayi District, hailed as a major boost to local development.

The centre is expected to create jobs, attract businesses, and provide easy access to essential licensing services for residents.

Hon. Quashie described the facility as an economic catalyst, saying it marked the fulfilment of a long-standing dream to bring DVLA services directly to her constituents. She recalled years of transporting residents to Ho, Kpando, and Peki to acquire or renew licences, but noted that the new centre would change this.

The MP announced that she had already signed an agreement to begin an IPMC training centre in the same building next year and revealed ongoing engagements with banks, insurance firms, and other institutions ready to establish branches within the complex. A fully equipped eye clinic is also available to all residents within the centre.

Hon. Quashie assured constituents of subsidised service fees, noting that she had made arrangements with DVLA management to reduce the cost of certain processes for North Dayi indigenes. She urged drivers to be cautious during the festive season, advising that “the best driver is the one who gets home safely.”

DVLA CEO, Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey, praised the MP for her relentless advocacy, stating that her commitment was the decisive force behind the prioritisation of the North Dayi project. He assured constituents that all services, including licensing, registration, and other premium DVLA functions, would now be available locally, strictly at approved premium rates.

Mr. Kotey described as unprecedented the MP’s decision to absorb 10% of service charges for residents. He announced that the North Dayi registration prefix would be “ND”, a new addition to Ghana’s number plate system, and revealed plans to roll out RFID-embedded plates, allowing instant digital verification by police and compliance officers.

The CEO revealed that since February, the Authority had commissioned 11 offices nationwide, with North Dayi being the latest. He commended Hon. Quashie for her persistence, saying, “Your MP did not rest. Every day she kept asking, ‘When are you coming?’”

District Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Adevor, applauded the MP, the DVLA leadership, and the government for expanding development initiatives to the district. He described the new centre as superior to similar facilities in neighbouring areas, saying it was “not an ordinary DVLA office.”

Hon. Adevor emphasised the project’s benefits, including job creation, reduced travel time for licensing services, and increased economic activity from visitors and traders operating around the facility. He urged constituents to support leaders championing development, noting that the district is “on a trajectory of growth.”

The commissioning of the DVLA Ultra Premium Service Centre is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and provide a boost to the district’s development. The centre is a testament to the MP’s commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including the DVLA CEO, the District Chief Executive, and other local leaders, who all praised the MP for her efforts in bringing development to the North Dayi District.