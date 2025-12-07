Sidechicks Streaming To Jail?

What if the “side chick drama” Ghanaians laugh about every day could actually land someone in prison or cost them millions?

A shocking lawsuit in the United States and a heated legal battle in Ghana suggest that the era of joking about “side chicks” may soon be over.

Since the passing of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, many Ghanaians are still struggling to understand who should be accorded the rightful widowhood rights. The nation woke up to discover not one, but two women Maami Akosua Serwaa and a second woman known publicly as Odo Broni, both claiming emotional and marital ties to the iconic musician. What began as a family matter has escalated into a national debate and a legal spectacle.

Supporters of Maami Akosua Serwaa insist she is the only legitimate widow. Others argue passionately that Odo Broni was also properly married and deserves the same rights. The issue divided communities, churches, legal analysts, and social media commentators.

When the matter finally reached the courtroom, the controversy intensified. Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur delivered a 74-page ruling recognizing both women as widows a decision that sent shockwaves across the country and sparked fresh outrage. Critics questioned the legal reasoning; supporters called it progressive. But beneath all the arguments lay a deeper, more uncomfortable truth: infidelity and marital chaos have quietly become normalized in Ghana.

A New Normal—or a National Crisis?

It is no secret that many husbands and wives engage in relationships outside their marriages. Yet Ghana, unlike some Western countries we often accuse of “influencing us,” has no strong legal framework to address marital interference, alienation of affection, or emotional damage caused by third parties.

Ironically, countries such as the United States often dismissed as morally liberal have some of the strictest civil laws protecting marriages from outside interference.

In fact, one recent case has become the center of global discussion: a popular TikTok star getting dragged to court and nearly bankrupted for being a side chick.



The Case That Shocked America—and Should Shock Ghana

After my writings on the Daddy Lumba widowhood saga, a reader sent me a case so astonishing that I knew immediately it belonged in this broader national conversation.

The story unfolded in North Carolina, one of the few U.S. states where laws like Alienation of Affection and Criminal Conversation still exist. These laws allow a spouse to sue anyone who intentionally destroys their marriage even if no formal contract exists between the two parties.

In May 2024, a woman named Akira Montigue filed a $3.5 million lawsuit against viral TikTok creator Bnee Canard, accusing her of stealing her husband, Tim. The allegations went beyond simple infidelity. Akira claimed that Bnee intentionally caused the collapse of her marriage, used private information to seduce Tim, and even posted photos of her children online.

Bnee represented herself at trial, while Akira produced compelling evidence of a once-thriving marriage: love letters, text messages, plans for birthdays, matching tattoos, and testimony from family members.

Tim, however, denied everything claiming he never loved his wife and had stayed only out of convenience.

The jury didn’t buy it.

In a verdict that made headlines worldwide, Akira won $1.3 million against the alleged side chick.

The case was dramatic, emotional, messy and profoundly instructive.

Why Does This Matter in Ghana?

Because in Ghana today, married women wake up daily to battles with side chicks over property, inheritance, respect, and dignity. Some have fought publicly at funerals. Some have lost their homes. Some have lost their marriages entirely.

Just last year, a woman in Ghana sued her partner for refusing to marry her in addition to his legal wife contrary to ordinance marriage laws. She lost, and the court even retrieved property she had claimed.

Yet these incidents haven’t slowed the growing boldness of side chicks who challenge wives for estates, legitimacy, and recognition.

The Daddy Lumba case is only the latest spark in a wildfire of national moral confusion.

Lessons from Abroad

If Ghana adopted legal frameworks similar to North Carolina, millions of Cedis would exchange hands every year. Laws would:

Recognize emotional and marital interference

Punish individuals who intentionally destroy marriages

Protect spouses from humiliation, manipulation, and deceit

Reduce the chaotic funeral and inheritance battles destroying families

Alienation of affection laws force society to take marriage seriously.

They protect the sanctity of the home.

And they place responsibility where it belongs not only on unfaithful partners, but on third parties who knowingly participate.

Imagine how many side chicks in Ghana would think twice if they knew they could be sued for millions.

The Path Forward

As the Daddy Lumba case moves to the Appeals Court, Ghana must confront a core question:

How do we restore dignity, discipline, and decency to the institution of marriage?

It is time to return to the values that shaped our national character, respect, integrity, and emotional responsibility. Ghana must begin serious conversations about:

Strengthening legal protections for marriages

Educating young people about marital boundaries

Penalizing emotional manipulation and exploitation

Protecting wives, husbands, and children from marital interference

Let every Ghanaian, from the radio caller to the blogger, from the journalist to the ordinary citizen, commit to restoring decency in marriage.

Because if the trend continues, the next viral headline may not be about Daddy Lumba’s widows.

It may be about a Ghanaian side chick waking up to a lawsuit or a jail sentence.

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