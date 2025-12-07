The Message Of A Prophet Should Guide You To God, Not An Idol — Prophet Micah Felix Azanduna

On the recent edition of The Christian Voice on Agya Pa Radio 104.1 in Kenyasi, host Kwaku B held a deep and enlightening conversation with Prophet Micah Felix Azanduna (D.D.), the General Overseer of Alleluia Faith Mission{AFM}, Sunyani. The discussion centered on PROPHETISM AND THE CHURCH. With clarity and conviction, Prophet Micah emphasized that the true message of a prophet must always lead people to God, not to fear, confusion, or idolatry.

Prophet Micah began the conversation by defining the core of prophetic ministry:

“Prophetism refers to divine inspiration, meaning that God speaks through a person to deliver a message to another individual. It involves spirituality descending upon someone, enabling them to convey truths that they might otherwise express in their physical state.”

He explained that prophetism is not merely a religious position but a divine channel through which God communicates with His people.

Touching on how prophetic calling has been misunderstood and misused in the contemporary church, he stated:

“Prophetism is a calling, but due to the nature of contemporary ministry, it's easy for people to claim this title, as many proclaim, ‘And God said, and God said.’ There are different dimensions to this call; some individuals are born with the gift and may have even been prophesied about beforehand. Additionally, some prophets are called by God but do not have a direct encounter with Him, as in the case of Moses. Aaron is a typical example, as confirmed in Scripture (Numbers 12).”

He further explained that prophetism has a clear pattern ordained by God: revelation, interpretation, and presentation.

“Diving deeper into prophetism, we can identify the revelation, the interpretation, and the presentation. While anyone can be called a prophet, they must be properly guided and nurtured.”

Addressing the rise of multiple spiritual sources in the modern world, Prophet Azanduna highlighted the dangers of confusing God-given visions with soul-based or demonic impressions:

“In our generation, there are numerous ways to receive visions or insights. God can open your eyes, but so can demons and others who have trained themselves to perceive things through their own souls. For instance, before we are born again, we may wake up with an uneasy feeling that prevents us from going out, only to later hear that a calamity befell a place we were supposed to be.”

For him, any prophetic message that produces fear, manipulation, or bondage strays from God’s original intention:

“The purpose of the prophetic is not to instill fear but to exalt, encourage, and comfort. Every prophet's role is to draw people closer to God. When God called Moses to lead the Israelites out of exile, His message was, ‘Let My people go so they may serve Me,’ not the other way around. Similarly, God’s message to Noah was consistent with this purpose.”

“To determine if someone is a true prophet, examine their message: Does it lead you toward God or into idol worship? In the Old Testament, God instructed through Moses that if a prophet predicted events that came to pass but then urged people to worship idols, that prophet should be put to death.”

In conclusion, Prophet Micah Felix Azanduna reminded listeners that the authenticity of any prophetic voice is seen not just in accuracy but in alignment with God’s character. A true prophet directs hearts toward God, obedience, and holiness—not fear or idolatry.