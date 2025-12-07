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Benin presidency says still in control despite coup attempt

By AFP
Benin President Patrice Talon is safe, his staff told AFP. By Ludovic MARIN (AFP)
SUN, 07 DEC 2025
President Patrice Talon is safe, his staff told AFP. By Ludovic MARIN (AFP)

Military personnel in Benin on Sunday announced that they had ousted President Patrice Talon, although his entourage said he was safe and the army was regaining control.

Talon, a 67-year-old former businessman dubbed the "cotton king of Cotonou", is due to hand over power in April next year after 10 years in office marked by solid economic growth but also a surge in jihadist violence.

West Africa has experienced a number of coups in recent years, including in Benin's northern neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as Mali, Guinea and, most recently, Guinea-Bissau.

Early on Sunday, soldiers calling themselves the "Military Committee for Refoundation" (CMR), said on state television that they had met and decided that "Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic".

The signal was cut later in the morning.

Shortly after the announcement, a source close to Talon told AFP the president was safe.

"This is a small group of people who only control the television. The regular army is regaining control. The city (Cotonou) and the country are completely secure," they said.

"It's just a matter of time before everything returns to normal. The clean-up is progressing well."

A military source confirmed that the situation was "under control" and the coup plotters had not taken either Talon's residence or the presidential offices.

The French Embassy had said on X that "gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo" near the president's official residence in the economic capital.

It urged French citizens to remain indoors for security.

Benin's political history has been marked by several coups and attempted coups.

Talon, who came to power in 2016, is due to reach the end of his second term in 2026, the maximum allowed by the constitution.

The main opposition party has been excluded from the race to succeed him, and instead the ruling party will vie for power against a so-called "moderate" opposition.

Talon has been praised for bringing economic development to Benin but is regularly accused by his critics of authoritarianism.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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