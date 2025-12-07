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'It is a political trap' — Edudzi begs Mahama not to heed calls to scrap OSP

  Sun, 07 Dec 2025
Headlines Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo
SUN, 07 DEC 2025 2
Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to resist growing calls for the abolition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, warning that such a move would amount to falling into what he described as a political trap.

His caution comes after the Majority Caucus, led by Mahama Ayariga, renewed demands in Parliament on December 4 for the OSP to be dissolved. The Majority argued that the Attorney General's Office should be strengthened to handle all corruption investigations and prosecutions, questioning the rationale behind underfunding the AG while allocating substantial resources to an OSP they claim has “failed to meet expectations.”

Responding on TV3 on Saturday, December 6, Mr. Edudzi insisted that scrapping the OSP would be a serious misstep. He argued that criticisms of the institution’s current or former leadership should not justify dismantling an office that plays a crucial role in the country’s fight against corruption.

He explained that the law establishing the OSP was deliberately crafted with safeguards to prevent abuse, including pegging the Special Prosecutor’s conditions of service to those of a Court of Appeal judge. This, he said, ensures accountability without undermining the institution itself.

Mr. Edudzi stressed that Ghana still needs the OSP as part of its anti-corruption framework and urged policymakers to improve the office rather than eliminate it.

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Comments

Akoto | 12/8/2025 6:09:04 AM

What do you mean by a political trap? If the man is not doing a good job, why should he be allowed to stay in office? Was the removal of that incompetent chief justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, a political trap? I don't get it at all. Why are Africans never interested in progress?

Comments2
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