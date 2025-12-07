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FA Cup: Round of 32 draw to be held on December 16

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Football News FA Cup: Round of 32 draw to be held on December 16
SUN, 07 DEC 2025

The draw for the Round of 32 of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, setting the stage for the next phase of Ghana’s premier knockout competition.

Matches in this round will take place between Tuesday, December 30, and Thursday, January 1, 2025, as teams battle for a place in the last 16.

A total of 31 clubs have already secured qualification, made up of 12 Premier League sides, 16 Division One League teams and three from the Second Division. One final spot remains pending, with Asante Kotoko yet to face Future Stars on December 10.

Record winners Hearts of Oak will play no further part in the tournament after a shock 1-0 defeat to lower-tier side True Life FC in the previous round.

Among the leading contenders still in the hunt are former champions Medeama SC and Dreams FC, while Swedru All Blacks, FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Eleven Wonders and Karela United also headline the list of remaining top-flight clubs.

The Division One contingent includes notable names such as FC AshantiGold, King Faisal, Real Tamale United, Inter Allies, Port City FC, Attram De Visser and WAFA SC, all hoping to extend their FA Cup journey with a deep run into the competition.

  • Qualified teams to Round of 32:

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Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

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