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Speaker Bagbin, MPs call to abolish OSP disconcerting — Edem Senanu

  Sun, 07 Dec 2025
Social News Co Chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu
SUN, 07 DEC 2025
Co Chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu

Co Chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu, has firmly pushed back against growing calls for the Office of the Special Prosecutor to be abolished, insisting that the institution needs reinforcement, not elimination.

Senanu’s remarks come after Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and a number of Members of Parliament argued that the OSP should be dissolved, proposing that the Attorney General’s Office take full responsibility for all corruption related investigations and prosecutions.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, December 6, Senanu described the parliamentary demands as alarming and shortsighted. He warned that scrapping the OSP would amount to dismantling an institution that is still in its developmental stages and holds significant promise for Ghana’s anti corruption efforts.

“I think reviewing and strengthening the OSP is where I will go. It is a key institution that has something to offer. If we have politically exposed persons who say we should scrap it, we need to be very cautious. It is an institution that is being built,” he stressed.

Senanu also recalled that some of the MPs now calling for the office to be shut down were the same individuals who backed the legislation that created it. He questioned the sudden shift in position.

“I find the comments in Parliament disconcerting because they are politically exposed persons. Some MPs supported the debate during the passage of the law. So to suddenly say that we should throw the baby out with the bathwater is not the way to go,” he said.

He urged policymakers to channel their energy into reforms that will boost the OSP’s capacity, credibility, and effectiveness, rather than dismantling it altogether.

His comments come at a time when three separate petitions have been submitted seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, with petitioners claiming his continued stay in office undermines transparency, accountability, and effective governance.

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