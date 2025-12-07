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Mahama, Lordina sponsor free medical care for retired Assemblies of God pastors

  Sun, 07 Dec 2025
Health Mahama, Lordina sponsor free medical care for retired Assemblies of God pastors
SUN, 07 DEC 2025

President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama have delivered a major humanitarian gesture to retired pastors of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, their spouses, and widows of deceased pastors through a fully sponsored medical screening and welfare outreach.

The initiative provided comprehensive free medical examinations, treatment, and essential medical supplies to all beneficiaries. In addition, Mrs. Mahama distributed Christmas hampers packed with fabric, rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, Indomie, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

This latest outreach marks the fifth edition of the quarterly programme, held at the Ringway Gospel Centre in Accra, the President and First Lady’s place of worship. The event attracted high profile guests including the First Lady of Liberia, Mrs. Kartumu Boakai; former First Lady of South Africa, Mrs. Tobeka Madiba Zuma; and Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain, Madam Elizabeth Adjei Sinare.

Mrs. Mahama, who is the Founder and President of the Lordina Foundation, thanked the dignitaries for their solidarity with vulnerable groups, particularly retired clergy and widows. She reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission to uplift and support the needy.

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, praised the First Family and the Lordina Foundation for what he described as an unmatched act of generosity. He noted that many retired pastors struggle with the high cost of medical care and said the intervention had brought significant relief to them and to the church community.

Board Chairman of the Lordina Foundation, Pastor Boateng Sarpong, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to providing consistent care for vulnerable individuals and strengthening support structures for those who have dedicated their lives to serving society.

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